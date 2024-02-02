;
Featured News Law

SPF & CPFB: S$13.3M lost to Govt Official Impersonation scam in December 2023

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 2, 2024
Fraud Alert on a laptop screen

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Central Provident Fund Board (CPFB) issued an alert to warn the public concerning a scam where fraudsters impersonate a government official. Last month alone, there were at least 120 victims, with total losses amounting to at least S$13.3 million.

Among the victims of Government Officials Impersonation Scams (GOIS), three cases resulted in $488,000 CPF withdrawals between November and December 2023.

FB screengrab/CPF Board

Fraudsters impersonating bank officers make unsolicited calls to victims, saying they need validation for suspicious banking transactions that the victims allegedly conducted.

When the victims say they did not make the transactions or don’t possess cards for the banks involved in these transactions, the call is transferred to another scammer who says he or she is an official from SPF or even another country such as China.

This “official” then accuses the victim of being responsible for criminal activities, such as fraud or money laundering.

See also  Hunted by liquidators, ex-bosses of Singapore-based bankrupt crypto firm point fingers at FTX

The victim would then be told to transfer his or her monies to “security accounts”, which are specified bank accounts supposedly designated by the “authorities,” under a number of pretexts, including supporting investigations and preventing the abuse of bank or CPF accounts.

The scammers ask for victims’ banking credentials, credit card details, or One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

In the cases of money lost through CPF withdrawals, the fraudsters told their victims to move their CPF monies to the victims’ bank accounts.

After a time, the fake officials would become uncontactable, and/or the victims would reach out to their banks or the SPF through official channels, therefore learning that they had been scammed.

“Government officials will never ask members of the public over the phone to transfer monies to them; or provide their banking credentials or CPF-related information such as CPF balances,” SPF and the CPF Board added.

Everyone is advised to add the ScamShield App for protection against scam calls and SMSes, as well as to implement security features, including setting transaction limits for internet banking transactions, enabling Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and Multifactor Authentication for banks and e-wallets.

See also  Scam losses in Singapore drop by impressive 40%

The public can also check for scam signs through official sources such as the ScamShield WhatsApp bot @ https://go.gov.sg/scamshield-bot, calling the Anti-Scam Helpline on 1800-722-6688, or visiting www.scamalert.sg.

“Never disclose your internet/mobile banking or credit card details such as bank account user ID, passwords, Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) or OTPs to anyone through phone, email or SMS/messaging applications.

Do not allow anyone to access your bank account(s) or Singpass, and do not authorise any authentication request via digital token or OTP if you did not initiate any internet/mobile banking transaction,” added the advisory. /TISG

Read also: Five Malaysians allegedly targeted Singaporeans in “fake friend” call scam, costing victims S$1.4M

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Changi Terminal 2 chosen as one of the World’s Most Beautiful Airports for 2024

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Bukit Ho Swee HDB residents complain tap water is so hot they have to cool it down first before showering

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

“So, is this Malaysia, or have we become a part of China?” — Dr Mahathir asks after seeing Chinese signboards in KL shopping centres

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Personal Finance

3 Singapore blue-chip stocks to add to your buy watchlist for their growing profits

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

Changi Terminal 2 chosen as one of the World’s Most Beautiful Airports for 2024

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

298X: SBS launches Singapore’s first express feeder service to cut commuting time for Tampines residents

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Bukit Ho Swee HDB residents complain tap water is so hot they have to cool it down first before showering

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.