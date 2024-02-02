SINGAPORE: A woman, Ms Marie Lee, took to the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page to warn others about her unpleasant experience that left her in pain at YH May Style salon on Feb 2 (Friday). While the pedicure was without incident, the manicure was another story.

The nail technician who attended to her had no professional tools, noted Ms Lee. “…she used a piece of acrylic fake nails to PLUCK out my extension,” she added, which caused her pain and which she found to be unprofessional. “I never encounter(ed) this before in my whole life of extensions removal. By plucking out my extension it hurts my natural nails badly,” wrote Ms Lee.

In a professional setting, nail extensions are usually removed by applying liquids such as acetone, which dissolves them. At times, technicians may opt to remove any polish and/or use an electric file to shorten the nail first, as this can make the process easier.

Any pain a person feels while removing their extensions is a sign that it is being done improperly, as the process is supposed to be pain-free.

Ms Lee added that the nail technician had told her to let her know if the extension removal was painful, but “whenever she tried to pluck out my extension, I felt pain numerous time(s) and told her, then she stop.”

She wrote, “… my question is, why am I paying for a service that (leaves) me in pain? Why must I tolerate the pain due to her unprofessional behaviour?”

Ms Lee then asked the nail technician why she did not have the professional equipment for removing nail extensions, pointing out that she should have informed her and not accepted the service.

The technician replied, however, that Ms Lee had not asked this in the first place.

“I mean I couldn’t be walking into a hair salon asking if there is scissors… right? Same thing here, how would I even know a nail salon doesn’t have professional tools and method removing extension,” she wrote with frustration, adding that she could have just plucked her nails out at home and would have received the same results.

However, she did not do so because of the risk of damaging her natural nails “but end up this nail tech just pluck it out using a small fake nail a pair of scissors and a nail clipper.”

After a while, Ms Lee’s mother came to check on her since it had been four hours since the mani-pedi services were requested.

She told her mum about the situation, but the nail technician overheard this and grew defensive, arguing that she had not plucked Ms Lee’s nails, which upset Ms Lee, who “started shouting at her for not admitting (her) own mistake.”

The technician continued to argue back, saying that the extensions had stuck very firmly to Ms Lee’s nails, which angered Ms Lee even further, as it seemed that the woman was blaming Ms Lee’s previous nail technician.

She ended her post by asking, “Any nail tech out there can tell me if is it correct to use fake nails to pluck my extension out? Is it correct?”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Lee for further updates or comments. /TISG

