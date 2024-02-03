;
Retrenchments shot up to hefty 14,320 in 2023

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: 2023 witnessed a significant surge in retrenchments in Singapore, reaching a staggering 14,320, marking a drastic increase from the record-low of 6,440 recorded in 2022. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) attributes this spike primarily to widespread business re-organisation and restructuring activities undertaken by numerous enterprises across various sectors.

The Wholesale Trade, IT Services, and Electronics Manufacturing sectors emerged as the main contributors to the surge in retrenchments. MOM’s data revealed that the retrenchment figures in these sectors skyrocketed from 480 in 2022 to 1,270 in 2023, emphasizing the impact of industry-specific challenges and the need for companies to adapt to evolving market conditions.

However, MOM noted that a considerable number of retrenched workers tend to re-enter the job market within six months post-retrenchment, often finding employment in different sectors. It suggested that the resilience in the labor market underscores the adaptability and flexibility of the Singaporean workforce in navigating through challenging times.

The fourth quarter of 2023, when studied in isolation, indicates a notable decline in retrenchments, totaling 3,200. This drop can be attributed to a decrease in retrenchments within the Wholesale Trade sector during this period.

Despite the surge in retrenchments, the unemployment rates in Singapore remained stable throughout 2023, holding at 1.9%. Notably, the resident and citizen unemployment rates were slightly higher, standing at 2.7% and 2.9%, respectively. This discrepancy suggests that the impact of retrenchments may have been more pronounced among the local workforce.

Contrastingly, the overall employment scenario in Singapore displayed moderate growth in 2023. The combination of stable unemployment rates and employment growth indicates a complex economic landscape where job creation and job displacement coexist.

