Business

Sovereign wealth fund acquires 49% stake in Ho Bee Land’s biomedical SPV for $55 million

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 14, 2024

SINGAPORE: In a significant development, the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) has acquired a 49% stake in HB Universal (HBU), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Ho Bee Land, for $55 million.

This strategic investment highlights the growing interest in biomedical life-science ventures and the critical role of state-owned enterprises in shaping the future of this dynamic industry.

With this acquisition, SWF will also gain a stake in Elementum, a premier life sciences hub that stands as a key landmark in the Buona Vista area. Elementum boasts a gross floor area of 445,300 square feet and is strategically located adjoining the Rail Corridor Park and two major metro lines.

This prime positioning makes it a hub of activity and a critical asset for Ho Bee Land.

The facility’s focus on state-of-the-art biomedical development positions it at the forefront of life sciences innovation, aligning with SWF’s broader objectives of diversifying its investment portfolio into high-growth sectors.

Simultaneously, Ho Bee Land has reported a net profit of $9.5 million, a substantial reversal from the previous year’s loss. The company attributes this positive turnaround to a significant improvement in revenue, which surged by 48% year-over-year to $230 million.

A notable contributor to this growth was the company’s development property sales, which more than tripled to $94.7 million. This surge was driven primarily by increased sales in Australia and Sentosa Cove, indicating strong demand in these key markets.

Furthermore, Ho Bee Land reported a profit attributable to its owners of $8.8 million, marking a sharp turnaround from the loss of $155.7 million recorded in the first half of 2023.

This improvement translates to earnings per share of $0.0133, a clear indicator of the company’s enhanced financial performance and strategic execution.

SWF’s investment in HBU and, by extension, Elementum is seen as a vote of confidence in the potential of the biomedical life-science industry.

This sector is increasingly viewed as a critical pillar of economic growth and innovation, and SWF’s involvement is expected to further catalyze development and investment in this area. /TISG

