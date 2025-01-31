SOUTHEAST ASIA: Southeast Asia has witnessed a significant surge in eco-tourism, with travellers increasingly drawn to its diverse trekking opportunities. From Indonesia’s volcanic ascents to Thailand’s verdant jungle trails, the region offers many experiences for nature enthusiasts.

Mount Rinjani, Indonesia

Standing at 3,726 metres, Mount Rinjani on Lombok Island is Indonesia’s second-highest volcano. Trekkers are rewarded with panoramic views of the Segara Anak crater lake and the surrounding landscape. The ascent typically takes two to three days and involves traversing dense forests and open grasslands. It’s essential to be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions and engage local guides for a safe journey.

Chiang Mai’s jungle treks, Thailand

Northern Thailand, particularly around Chiang Mai, boasts numerous jungle trekking routes. These trails meander through lush forests, hill tribe villages, and cascading waterfalls. Trekkers often have the opportunity to stay overnight in local villages, getting a glimpse into the traditional lifestyles of tribes such as the Karen and Hmong. Engaging local guides enhances the experience, ensuring both safety and cultural insight.

Sapa, Vietnam

Nestled in Vietnam’s northern highlands, Sapa is renowned for its terraced rice fields and rich cultural tapestry. Trekking routes here vary from leisurely walks to challenging hikes, passing through villages inhabited by ethnic minorities like the Hmong and Dao. The region’s cool climate and breathtaking vistas make it a trekker favourite.

Mount Kinabalu, Malaysia

At 4,095 metres, Mount Kinabalu in Sabah stands as one of Southeast Asia’s tallest peaks. The climb is demanding but accessible to those with moderate fitness levels. Trekkers traverse diverse ecosystems, from tropical rainforests to alpine meadows, culminating in a sunrise summit that offers unparalleled views over Borneo. Advance permits are required, and it’s advisable to book through authorised tour operators.

Phou Hin Poun, Laos

For those seeking off-the-beaten-path adventures, Phou Hin Poun in Laos offers treks through forested limestone hills and vast cave systems. Guided tours often include boat journeys through the 7km-long Kong Lor Cave, illuminated by headlamps and echoing with the sounds of subterranean rivers. This trek uniquely blends geological wonders with cultural encounters with local communities.

As eco-tourism flourishes in Southeast Asia, these treks offer physical challenges and scenic beauty and foster a deeper appreciation for the region’s cultural and environmental richness. Travellers are encouraged to tread lightly, respect local customs, and support sustainable tourism practices to ensure these trails remain unspoiled for future generations.

