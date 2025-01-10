Australia’s recent decision to consider a ban on social media for children under 16 has sparked global debates on the impact of screen time and digital exposure on young minds.

Singapore’s government has even engaged in discussions with Australia to assess the effectiveness of such age restrictions. While the intention behind the ban may seem well-meaning, it raises important questions about how we should truly protect children in an increasingly digital world.

At first glance, according to a commentary published by Channel News Asia, banning social media might appear to be a surefire solution to combat issues like cyberbullying and harmful content.

However, as we look deeper, we must ask ourselves — Are we focusing too much on the digital platforms themselves while ignoring the larger digital ecosystem our kids navigate daily?

Children today aren’t just glued to social media — they are also immersed in gaming, streaming, and other digital experiences. Simply banning one aspect of this exposure may only push kids to more covert forms of digital engagement.

The challenge of digital exposure

While social media often steals the spotlight in discussions about children’s screen time, it’s important to recognize that kids are interacting with digital content in many different ways.

From mobile gaming to YouTube videos, children are constantly engaged with digital distractions that shape their development.

A blanket ban on social media, while offering short-term protection from cyberbullying and inappropriate content, fails to address the broader question of how we prepare children to responsibly navigate the digital world.

After all, no single ban can truly protect children from every form of harmful online content.

Instead of cutting kids off, we should focus on fostering digital literacy, teaching them the skills needed to make informed decisions about what they engage with online. This approach may not be as simple as a ban, but it is likely to be far more effective in the long run.

A holistic approach to child development

Research shows that excessive screen time can impair cognitive development, delay executive function, and contribute to issues such as obesity and myopia.

Studies also indicate that children exposed to screens excessively at as young as 12 months can experience long-term effects, including impaired focus and delayed cognitive milestones.

Despite these findings, many parents continue to struggle with enforcing screen time limits, especially when balancing work schedules and childcare responsibilities.

Building communities that support screen-free childhood

Raising screen-free children is not a challenge that can be solved by individual families alone. It requires a collective effort from parents, policymakers, and even tech companies to create an environment where children can thrive offline.

Communities need to come together to offer appealing alternatives to screen time—spaces where children can socialize, explore, and engage in meaningful activities that promote their development.

One powerful solution lies in urban planning. With intergenerational living becoming increasingly popular, there is a growing opportunity to redesign neighbourhoods that cater to children’s need for safe, independent spaces to play and interact.

Initiatives like the Land Transport Authority’s Friendly Streets scheme, which reimagines roads for senior citizens, could also be adapted to make neighbourhoods safer and more accessible for children.

By widening sidewalks, pedestrianizing areas, and creating communal spaces like playgrounds and gardens, we can empower children to explore and socialize without the need for screens.

Grassroots efforts are already underway to bring communities together in creative ways. Projects like the Green Hub in Bishan Street 12, community-run libraries, and initiatives like Balance Bike SG offer opportunities for kids to engage in physical, social, and creative activities outside of the digital realm.

These types of community-driven solutions can help bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds, allowing children to experience a balanced, screen-free childhood.

A collaborative solution

Rather than simply imposing restrictions, we should consider a more collaborative approach that involves tech companies, policymakers, and local communities in developing solutions.

What if tech companies funded offline spaces like sporting facilities or playgrounds for children and teens to socialize and connect without screens?

This concept mirrors the idea of corporate social responsibility, similar to how companies offset their carbon emissions.

In 2023, Electronic Arts launched a US$10 million initiative to refurbish football pitches and provide equipment for underserved youth. Other companies like ByteDance are also exploring creative ways to contribute to offline activities, such as launching book series to encourage reading.

Tech companies should not only focus on the digital products they create but also consider the impact they have on children’s lives and well-being.

By working alongside communities, they can help foster environments where children can thrive offline, engaging in physical, intellectual, and social activities. This would demonstrate that these companies are not just contributing to the digital world but are also taking responsibility for the broader, real-world impact they have on future generations.

A screen-free childhood is a community mission

Ultimately, raising screen-free kids is not just about the policies or practices a family implements at home; it’s about creating a societal shift toward healthier, more balanced environments.

This mission must be supported by everyone—parents, schools, tech companies, and local communities.

When we stop judging noisy kids in public spaces and embrace their natural energy, we help reduce the temptation to resort to digital distractions for quick relief.

Instead of isolating children from technology, we should work together to build a world where real connections and offline experiences can shape their lives.

The next generation deserves a childhood full of real-world experiences, where they can learn, grow, and socialize without being tethered to screens.

Together, we can create a future where children are not just shielded from the digital world but equipped to navigate it responsibly and with confidence. Let’s build that future.