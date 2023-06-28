SMRT bus caught on camera running red light while SBS bus uses wrong lane to make turn

SINGAPORE: Dashboard camera footage showing two public buses driving recklessly this week goes viral on social media and chat groups, sparking heated discussions on road safety and the consequences for errant drivers.

An SMRT bus plying route number 67 was caught running a red light as it travelled along Choa Chu Kang Way at 9:11 pm on 20 June. Footage of the incident was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page on Sunday, June 25, leaving netizens divided over the appropriate consequences for the driver.

The video quickly went viral and showed the SMRT bus approaching the intersection as the traffic light turned yellow to red. Instead of coming to a halt, the bus proceeded through the intersection. The incident raised concerns about the safety of passengers, other motorists, and the group of pedestrians waiting to cross the road.

Some netizens expressed outrage, calling for the immediate termination of the bus driver, citing the severity of the offence and the potential danger it posed to public safety. Others, however, highlighted the challenging nature of bus driving and the pressures drivers face in maintaining tight schedules.

Several netizens suggested that such incidents may be more common than perceived.

Indeed, the very next day, another public bus was spotted making a right turn without following the correct traffic rules.

This bus, operated by SBS Transit, was plying route 162 on 21 June at 6.33 pm. Instead of switching to the turning lane in Ang Mo Kio, the bus turned from the lane going straight, potentially putting other motorists and pedestrians at risk.

Failing to follow traffic rules puts lives at risk and undermines public trust in the professionalism of bus drivers. All drivers, including public transport operators, are advised to exercise caution and strictly comply with all traffic regulations to ensure the safety of all road users.

