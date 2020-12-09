Celebrity Siti Nurhaliza makes Forbes Asia list

Siti Nurhaliza makes Forbes Asia list

The 41-year-old songstress' effort to urge her nearly eight million Instagram followers to order from a variety of local food vendors caught the eye of Forbes Asia

Siti Nurhaliza is recognised by Forbes for her work in promoting local food vendors. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

Celebrity
- Advertisement -

Followers of Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza’s Instagram Stories will definitely not want to miss out on the delicious dishes from local businesses that the singer never ceases to promote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 41-year-old songstress’ effort to urge her nearly eight million Instagram followers to order from a variety of local food vendors has caught the eye of Forbes Asia, earning her a spot on its inaugural 100 Digital Stars list.

“Earlier this year, the singer posted food reviews of restaurants affected by Covid-19, hoping to boost their business among her eight million Instagram followers,” writes Forbes Asia.

Speaking to Berita Harian she said that all her promotional efforts for the local businesses are done free of charge. “I’m very grateful that after uploading my reviews, these food vendors experienced a surge in orders. We have to help each other in these difficult times,” she said. Neelofa, 31, a local TV host and entrepreneur is another Malaysian who made it to the list.

- Advertisement -

Neelofa also made it to the list. Picture: Instagram

Forbes Asia‘s 100 Digital Stars list comprises 100 singers, bands, and film and TV stars from across the Asia-Pacific region who have taken the digital world by storm.

“We’ve given special focus to celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities, managed to remain active and relevant, largely by using social media to interact with their fans, raise awareness and inspire optimism,” the magazine describes its selection criteria.

“Many also used their influence to help worthy causes, especially those with a Covid-19 focus.”

Born on January 11 1979, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza binti Tarudin is a Malaysian singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman with more than 300 local and international awards.

She made her debut after she won a local singing competition show Bintang HMI in 1995 when she was 16. Her debut single, “Jerat Percintaan”, won the 11th Anugerah Juara Lagu and another two awards for Best Performance and Best Ballad.

The album, as of 2005, has sold more than 800,000 units in Malaysia. She has recorded and sung in multiple languages, including Malay, Javanese, English, Mandarin, Arabic, Urdu, and Japanese.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Indranee Rajah uses her singing talents to raise funds for students with disabilities

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah turned to playback singing to raise funds for students with disabilities, as part of the Singapore Association of Women Lawyers (SAWL) Scholarship Fund's effort to help these students continue schooling. SAWL assists students with...
View Post
Featured News

Tan Chuan-Jin and Edwin Tong race on treadmills to raise funds for charity

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong ran a half-marathon relay for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon's (SCSM) Race As One live show, on Saturday (5 Dec). The annual SCSM, which attracts 50,000 runners each...
View Post
Featured News

“WP is PAP-lite” claim is among the myths party member seeks to dispel in new book

The claim that the Workers' Party (WP) is a lite version of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is one of the perceptions party member Yee Jenn Jong aims to break in his new book, 'Journey in Blue'. The term 'PAP-lite' was...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet