SINGAPORE: Singapore’s training participation rate among the resident labour force fell to 40.7% in 2024, continuing its decline from the peak of 49.9% in 2021. The drop follows the surge in online training and e-learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Labour Force in Singapore 2024 report released by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The downward trend reflects a shift in learning preferences. More individuals are opting for full-time training or education rather than balancing work with short courses. This suggests a move towards deeper skill acquisition through comprehensive programs.

Despite the decline in overall training participation, digital learning remains a preferred method.

In 2024, 40.7% of participants engaged in online training, a significant increase from 30% or lower the pre-pandemic levels. Digital learning’s flexibility—including self-paced scheduling, accessibility, and lower costs—makes it an attractive option for many workers.

The decline in training participation was observed across both employed and unemployed residents. Among employed residents, participation fell from 44.6% in 2023 to 42.0% in 2024.

Unemployed residents recorded a smaller decrease, from 34.1% to 33.7%. However, training participation remains higher than in 2014, indicating that efforts to promote upskilling and lifelong learning continue to have an impact.

The average number of training days per participant, known as training intensity, declined slightly from 4.7 days in 2023 to 4.6 days in 2024. This decline was primarily driven by unemployed individuals, whose average training days plummeted from 10.4 to 6.0 days.

In contrast, employed residents increased their training intensity from 3.5 to 4.3 days, suggesting a continued commitment to skill development among working professionals.

Among unemployed residents who did not engage in training, the most common reason cited was uncertainty about which skills to acquire. Other barriers included a perceived lack of necessity and family commitments, highlighting the need for better guidance in navigating career-relevant skills and employment opportunities.

While the overall decline in training participation signals changing workforce dynamics, the sustained interest in online learning and increased training intensity among employed residents reflect an ongoing commitment to skill development.

As Singapore’s economy evolves, addressing barriers to training—particularly for the unemployed—will be crucial in ensuring the workforce remains resilient and future-ready.