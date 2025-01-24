SINGAPORE: The city-state’s office market boasts impressively low vacancy rates, hovering below 5%. However, according to Knight Frank’s latest report published by the Singapore Business Review, experts warn that growth may be slowing due to increased caution among occupiers and a surge in upcoming supply.

While demand for prime office spaces remains steady, the influx of new developments is poised to intensify competition among landlords, which could put downward pressure on rental growth in the near term. The real estate consultancy highlighted that this emerging trend signals a more challenging leasing environment for tenants and owners alike.

However, the luxury residential sector in Singapore is expected to remain subdued, primarily due to cooling measures targeting foreign buyers. Despite this, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) continue to support the premium property segment, with many investors viewing Singapore as a stable and attractive destination for wealth preservation. This demand, driven by long-term confidence in the country’s economy, is expected to sustain interest in luxury real estate.

Singapore’s anticipated interest rate cuts in the financial landscape are expected to follow a slow and cautious trajectory, mirroring trends across the broader Asia-Pacific region. However, Knight Frank points out that policymakers will proceed cautiously, mindful of global economic uncertainties, particularly the potential inflationary effects stemming from the resurgence of US trade policies under the “Trump 2.0” administration.

Sustainability and evolving regulatory standards are set to reshape Singapore’s business environment. This year, all listed companies in Singapore must disclose climate-related risks, with large non-listed firms following suit by 2027. This shift underscores the growing importance of environmental responsibility in corporate strategy, driving companies to adapt to the changing regulatory landscape.

As Singapore’s property market navigates these challenges and opportunities, the future of both office and residential sectors remains tightly intertwined with global economic shifts and local regulatory advancements.