Business

Singapore’s Northstar Group secures $140 million for Southeast Asia venture fund

ByMary Alavanza

December 17, 2023
Northstar Group Logo

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Northstar Group secures $140 million for Southeast Asia venture fund. The Singapore-based private equity and venture capital firm announced on Friday, Dec 15, as per MarketScreener. The capital comes from a mix of investors, including sovereign wealth funds, family offices, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals.

The focus of the fund will be on making early-stage investments in companies based or significantly operating in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries. Northstar aims to target the consumer internet, financial technology, and enterprise software sectors with these investments.

Chee-Yann Wong, Northstar’s Chief Investment Officer, highlighted the potential in Southeast Asia, stating“Southeast Asia is the third-largest global region in terms of Internet users. Rising affluence, a tech-savvy young population and further digitization present great opportunities for tech start-ups.”

Founded in 2003, Northstar Group currently manages over $2.6 billion in committed equity capital, according to its website./TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

When a “back-to-office” order comes, will Singaporean remote workers return to the 9-5 routine?

October 3, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Samsung Singapore employees receive retrenchment notices as part of job cuts by the thousands in SEA, Australia, and New Zealand

October 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Average Singapore hotel room rate dips to $282.26 but luxury hotel room rates rise

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Entertainment

New thriller drama ‘Doubt’ features Chae Won Bin concealing a secret from her father, Han Suk Kyu

October 3, 2024 Lydia Koh
Relationships

Woman has gone Dutch with her partner for a decade and rejected Guo Da Li, tells other women that ‘’men not paying for dates is not a red flag”

October 3, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Business

When a “back-to-office” order comes, will Singaporean remote workers return to the 9-5 routine?

October 3, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Singaporean regrets not studying Chinese because she once thought it was unnecessary, but later realizes its importance in the workforce

October 3, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.