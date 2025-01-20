SINGAPORE: The life insurance sector in Singapore, which experienced a strong rebound in 2024, is poised to maintain its upward trajectory into 2025. With growing consumer interest in sustainable insurance products and ongoing advancements in digital transformation, the industry is well-positioned to meet emerging demands.

Sustained growth and resilience amid economic challenges

According to the latest Insurance Asia report, Dennis Tan, president of the Life Insurance Association of Singapore, is optimistic about the outlook for 2025, citing a favourable market trend that builds on the recovery seen in the second half of 2023. In an interview, Tan noted that despite challenges such as inflation and geopolitical tensions, the life insurance sector has shown remarkable resilience. Premiums for January to September 2024 had already accounted for 88% of the total premiums in 2023, signalling a promising year-end performance.

“The protection gap still exists, but the public is becoming more aware of their needs,” Tan explained. “People are increasingly taking proactive steps to secure their financial futures and protect their families.”

Addressing the ageing population and healthcare costs

As Singapore’s population continues to age—one in four Singaporeans is expected to be 65 or older by 2030—life insurers are focusing on adapting their products to meet the unique needs of older clients. Tan emphasized that this demographic shift is crucial for the sector’s future growth. However, he also highlighted the ongoing challenge posed by rising medical inflation, with healthcare costs in Singapore anticipated to rise by 12% this year.

To address these pressures, insurers have introduced innovative strategies, such as claim-based pricing, which rewards policyholders for maintaining healthy lifestyles. Tan also noted the importance of collaboration across the entire healthcare ecosystem to tackle the complex issue of escalating medical costs.

Innovation and financial literacy

Looking towards the future, Tan remains confident that Singapore’s life insurance market will grow at a steady pace, with annual premiums expected to reach $43.6 billion by 2029, driven by factors like an ageing population, heightened health awareness, and an expected rebound in consumer spending.

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of financial and health protection. Consumers are now more disciplined about reviewing their insurance needs and seeking adequate coverage. State initiatives to enhance financial literacy and consumer awareness have further empowered individuals to take control of their financial planning.

As the industry moves forward, balancing growth with the rising costs of healthcare remains a key challenge. Nevertheless, Tan is optimistic about the sector’s ability to adapt and thrive in the face of these evolving demands.