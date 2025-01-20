Business

Singapore’s life insurance sector poised for strong 2025 growth, fueled by sustainability and digital innovation

ByGemma Iso

January 20, 2025
Positive male doctor in white medical uniform giving consultation, explaining treatment to female patient.

SINGAPORE: The life insurance sector in Singapore, which experienced a strong rebound in 2024, is poised to maintain its upward trajectory into 2025. With growing consumer interest in sustainable insurance products and ongoing advancements in digital transformation, the industry is well-positioned to meet emerging demands.

Sustained growth and resilience amid economic challenges

According to the latest Insurance Asia report, Dennis Tan, president of the Life Insurance Association of Singapore, is optimistic about the outlook for 2025, citing a favourable market trend that builds on the recovery seen in the second half of 2023. In an interview, Tan noted that despite challenges such as inflation and geopolitical tensions, the life insurance sector has shown remarkable resilience. Premiums for January to September 2024 had already accounted for 88% of the total premiums in 2023, signalling a promising year-end performance.

“The protection gap still exists, but the public is becoming more aware of their needs,” Tan explained. “People are increasingly taking proactive steps to secure their financial futures and protect their families.”

See also  Hailey and Justin Bieber do liver detoxes together

Addressing the ageing population and healthcare costs

As Singapore’s population continues to age—one in four Singaporeans is expected to be 65 or older by 2030—life insurers are focusing on adapting their products to meet the unique needs of older clients. Tan emphasized that this demographic shift is crucial for the sector’s future growth. However, he also highlighted the ongoing challenge posed by rising medical inflation, with healthcare costs in Singapore anticipated to rise by 12% this year.

To address these pressures, insurers have introduced innovative strategies, such as claim-based pricing, which rewards policyholders for maintaining healthy lifestyles. Tan also noted the importance of collaboration across the entire healthcare ecosystem to tackle the complex issue of escalating medical costs.

Innovation and financial literacy

Looking towards the future, Tan remains confident that Singapore’s life insurance market will grow at a steady pace, with annual premiums expected to reach $43.6 billion by 2029, driven by factors like an ageing population, heightened health awareness, and an expected rebound in consumer spending.

See also  Pioneers like Mei Yun pose a problem

The COVID-19 pandemic has played a pivotal role in raising awareness about the importance of financial and health protection. Consumers are now more disciplined about reviewing their insurance needs and seeking adequate coverage. State initiatives to enhance financial literacy and consumer awareness have further empowered individuals to take control of their financial planning.

As the industry moves forward, balancing growth with the rising costs of healthcare remains a key challenge. Nevertheless, Tan is optimistic about the sector’s ability to adapt and thrive in the face of these evolving demands.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

Business

5 Things to expect in Singapore’s banking and financial services in 2025

January 20, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

12 mistakes every startup founder should avoid (and what to do instead)

January 20, 2025 Gemma Iso
Business

Business interruption tops risk concerns for Asian companies in 2025—Allianz report

January 20, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

You missed

Asia

Desperate and isolated: Japan’s elderly women choosing jail over loneliness

January 20, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
In the Hood

“This cup is $1.30” — Singaporean man suggests tracking kopi-o kosong prices to understand Singapore’s cost of living

January 20, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Travel

Malaysia ranked 5th in global affordability for budget travelers

January 20, 2025 JARA CARBALLO
In the Hood

Uncle was spotted lying down across bus chairs; Singaporeans say, ‘Leave the elderly man alone’

January 20, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.