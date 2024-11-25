TAIWAN: According to CNA Lifestyle, Singaporean filmmaker Chiang Wei Liang and co-director Yin You Qiao shared their Best New Director prize for Mongrel at the 61st Golden Horse Awards on Nov 23.

The ceremony was held at the Taipei Music Centre in Taiwan, with Singaporean filmmakers making a strong showing, earning 14 nominations across three films: Mongrel, Stranger Eyes by Chris Yeo Siew Hua, and Four Sundays In September by Yong Mun Chee.

In Mongrel, an undocumented Thai worker takes on the role of carer for an elderly mother and her son in Taiwan’s mountains.

The film also garnered seven nominations, including Best Leading Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Effects.

Earlier in the year, Chiang also received a Special Mention Camera d’Or prize at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, an accolade recognizing exceptional first feature films.

Earned six nominations

With six nominations, Chris Yeo Siew Hua’s Stranger Eyes also garnered notice. The film delves into the mysterious disappearance of a young couple’s baby daughter.

Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Film Score, Best Sound Effects, and Best Narrative Feature were among its nominees.

With a combined total of 13 nominations, Mongrel and Stranger Eyes showcased Singaporean talent at this year’s Golden Horse Awards. Their recognition underscores the growing prominence of Singaporean filmmakers in the international cinema scene.

Chiang Wei Liang, born in Singapore, earned a degree in Communication Studies from Nanyang Technological University and an MFA in Film Directing from Taipei National University of the Arts.

For the past decade, he has been based in Taiwan, where he focused on the migration and diaspora of Southeast Asians in modern Asia.