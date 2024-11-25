;
Entertainment

Singapore’s Chiang Wei Liang shines as the Best New Director at the 2024 Golden Horse Awards for his film Mongrel

ByLydia Koh

November 25, 2024

TAIWAN: According to CNA Lifestyle, Singaporean filmmaker Chiang Wei Liang and co-director Yin You Qiao shared their Best New Director prize for Mongrel at the 61st Golden Horse Awards on Nov 23.

The ceremony was held at the Taipei Music Centre in Taiwan, with Singaporean filmmakers making a strong showing, earning 14 nominations across three films: Mongrel, Stranger Eyes by Chris Yeo Siew Hua, and Four Sundays In September by Yong Mun Chee.

In Mongrel, an undocumented Thai worker takes on the role of carer for an elderly mother and her son in Taiwan’s mountains.

The film also garnered seven nominations, including Best Leading Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Effects.

Earlier in the year, Chiang also received a Special Mention Camera d’Or prize at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, an accolade recognizing exceptional first feature films.

Earned six nominations

With six nominations, Chris Yeo Siew Hua’s Stranger Eyes also garnered notice. The film delves into the mysterious disappearance of a young couple’s baby daughter.

Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Film Score, Best Sound Effects, and Best Narrative Feature were among its nominees.

With a combined total of 13 nominations, Mongrel and Stranger Eyes showcased Singaporean talent at this year’s Golden Horse Awards. Their recognition underscores the growing prominence of Singaporean filmmakers in the international cinema scene.

Chiang Wei Liang, born in Singapore, earned a degree in Communication Studies from Nanyang Technological University and an MFA in Film Directing from Taipei National University of the Arts.

For the past decade, he has been based in Taiwan, where he focused on the migration and diaspora of Southeast Asians in modern Asia.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

TWICE makes history: 1st K-Pop sensation to light up Amazon Music Live

November 25, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Love Your Enemy: Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi’s battling hearts is set to steal the spotlight—release details inside

November 23, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

13 shades of SEVENTEEN: 1 Group, 13 charms

November 23, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

Singapore investment sales surge in Q3 2024, fueled by ION Orchard deal and industrial boom

November 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business & Economy

Singapore to see the least salary increases in 2025 among Southeast Asian countries, despite higher projections

November 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore firms brace for modest recovery as profits continue to tumble

November 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Entertainment

Singapore’s Chiang Wei Liang shines as the Best New Director at the 2024 Golden Horse Awards for his film Mongrel

November 25, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.