SINGAPORE: A recent report by SensingSG highlighter a notable shift in the concerns of Singaporean citizens, with cybersecurity ranking as the sixth most pressing issue in the nation.

The heightened worry is primarily attributed to the escalating incidents of online scams that are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

SensingSG’s quarterly analysis revealed a palpable increase in the perceived vulnerability of Singaporeans in the digital realm. The public’s sense of online insecurity has become more acute over the past quarter, reflecting a growing apprehension towards cyber threats.

The Good Governance Scorecard, a key metric employed by SensingSG to gauge public satisfaction with various aspects of governance, witnessed a notable decline in satisfaction points for online safety. The score plummeted by 11 points to 54 per cent, indicating a substantial dip in confidence regarding the nation’s cybersecurity measures. This dip serves as a clear barometer of the rising concern among citizens regarding online security.

As scams evolve rapidly, Singaporeans find themselves grappling with a new breed of digital threats. Cybercriminals are leveraging advanced techniques to deceive individuals, making it challenging for even the tech-savvy to navigate the evolving landscape of online fraud.

Social engineering tactics, such as personalized phishing emails and fraudulent websites mirroring legitimate platforms, have become more prevalent, leading to a surge in successful scams.

SensingSG’s Media Monitor shed light on the depth of this growing unease. “Online Scam Cases in Singapore” emerged as the top news story, surpassing the case involving former Minister Iswaran in terms of public interest.

The heightened attention towards online scams underscores the gravity of the issue, with citizens demonstrating a keen interest in understanding and mitigating the risks associated with cyber threats.

With online safety now a key determinant in the overall satisfaction of citizens, it becomes imperative for authorities to adopt robust measures to safeguard the digital landscape and allay the fears of a concerned populace.