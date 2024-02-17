SINGAPORE: In a recent study conducted by NTU Singapore, researchers have unveiled intriguing insights into the consequences of common parental lies on children’s behavior. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Child Psychology in January, delves into the impact of instrumental lies and white lies on children’s likelihood to deceive their parents.

The researchers, led by Associate Professor Setoh Peipei from NTU’s School of Social Sciences, examined 564 parent-child pairs in Singapore to explore the correlation between parental lies and children’s deceptive tendencies.

The focus was on two types of lies prevalent in parenting: instrumental lies, used to encourage behavioral changes, and white lies, meant to instill positive emotions in children.

Surprisingly, the study revealed that children exposed to instrumental lies, such as the common threat of calling the police if they misbehave, exhibited a higher likelihood of lying to their parents. This suggests that while instrumental lies may initially lead to behavioral compliance, they may inadvertently foster a culture of deception in children.

Furthermore, the researchers found that white lies, which involve praising a child for a job not well done to evoke positive emotions, also had an impact on children’s honesty. However, unlike instrumental lies, the effect of white lies on deceptive behavior only manifested when children were aware that they had been lied to.

Associate Professor Setoh Peipei emphasized the significance of these findings, stating that they shed light on how children process different types of parental lies during their formative years. The study underscores the importance of understanding the complex relationship between parental lying practices and their potential influence on children’s outcomes.

As parents grapple with the challenges of raising honest and responsible children, this research serves as a catalyst for reevaluating the role of lies in parenting and the potential long-term effects on children’s behavior. The implications of this study extend beyond the immediate impact of parental lies, urging parents and educators alike to consider the broader implications of their communication strategies with children.