Singaporeans recognize Lucky Plaza on IG post showing attractive man reading on a bus

SINGAPORE: When Singaporeans saw a familiar spot on a popular New York-based social media account, there was a lot of joy in the comments.

The account, @hotdudesreading, features photos of handsome men seen reading books (no Kindles allowed) in random places around the world, usually on public transport, parks, or food and beverage establishments.

Sometimes, the guys who are photographed are well-known, including the Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo, seen reading on the subway last September.

Occasionally, clips of celebrities and non-celebrities interviewed about their choice of reading material are featured on the account, which has 1.5 million followers, as well.

The beefcake aspect is meant to be in good fun, though critics regularly bring up the issue that if genders were reversed and attractive women were featured on the page, people wouldn’t be too happy about it. However, what adds to the account’s appeal are the over-the-top, hilariously dramatic captions.

But back to Singapore.

On Aug 31, a Caucasian man was featured reading on the bus, earbuds in, dressed in stylish office wear, with a leather briefcase between his feet.

The caption reads, “Wet hair, tight sleeves, and a paperback before 9AM is an incredible mood boost, especially on a crowded commute. Priority Seats are technically reserved for those who need them the most, and I have never been more in need than right now. This bus is at capacity, but I’d like to think the universe has already saved me a place. #RightOnHisLap #hotdudesreading”

Mmmmkay.

And while this can happen anywhere and everywhere, the photo was snapped at the very moment the bus was passing through the easily recognizable yellow “LUCKY PLAZA” letters on Orchard Road.

“Wait. This is in Singapore! I recognise the bus interior and that sign, and it says LUCKY PLAZA on the building LOL Good to see that people still read books in Singapore!” a commenter wrote.

“Lucky Plaza, SG! Majulah!” added another.

On Facebook, a netizen wrote, “This photo is taken in Singapore. Dude would have wet hair because it is so hot and humid there; you need to shower like 4 times a day.”

Another exclaimed, “He’s on a bus that goes past Lucky Plaza!!”

When a commenter insisted, “What kind of bus has carpet? This is a train,” others quickly clarified.

“It’s not carpet. It’s printed plastic flooring. And it’s a bus,” one explained. /TISG

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