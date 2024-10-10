SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have emerged as “maximalists” in their approach to incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into their professional lives, according to a recent study conducted by Salesforce. The research, which surveyed 1,031 workers in August 2024 as part of the Slack Workforce Lab initiative, revealed that a significant portion of the workforce is not only utilizing AI but actively promoting its adoption among their peers.

The study identified 25% of respondents as maximalists, a group characterized by their frequent use of AI tools multiple times a week. Maximalists leverage AI to enhance their productivity and efficiency, recognizing the technology as a valuable asset in completing tasks and managing workloads.

In addition to maximalists, the study identified a sizable group of “superfans,” making up 23% of the respondents. These individuals express enthusiasm and admiration for AI advancements but do not fully capitalize on its potential in their daily tasks. Their excitement suggests a growing interest in AI, indicating that education and training could further unlock its benefits for this demographic.

The survey also categorized a group termed “the underground,” which comprises 22% of the workforce. Unlike maximalists, this group frequently employs AI but tends to keep their usage private, often refraining from discussing their AI practices with colleagues.

Rounding out the study’s findings are two additional personas: “observers” and “rebels.” Observers, accounting for 17% of respondents, have yet to integrate AI into their work processes, suggesting a gap in awareness or accessibility. In contrast, rebels, who make up 13% of the workforce, consciously choose to avoid using AI, deeming it “unfair” in a workplace context.

Overall, the findings illustrate a diverse landscape of attitudes towards AI in Singapore’s workforce, with a notable inclination towards embracing technology for enhanced productivity. As AI continues to evolve, these insights could guide future initiatives aimed at fostering a more inclusive and knowledgeable environment regarding AI utilization in professional settings.