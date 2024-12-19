SINGAPORE: Even though she’s been in her job for a few months, a Singaporean still feels somewhat out of place due to the language barrier.

Posting on Reddit’s ‘Ask Singapore’ forum on Wednesday (Dec 18), she shared that while she enjoys the work itself, it’s challenging for her to build meaningful connections with her colleagues, as they all communicate in Mandarin—a language she’s not proficient in.

“I have been feeling quite demoralised. I feel like I am always on the outside looking in, even though I try to join in when I can,” she lamented.

“I don’t want to complain or make excuses but it is tough to fit in when I can’t fully participate in the conversations happening around me. I wonder if time and effort will help me fit in or if this is something I will always be struggling with.”

Looking for advice, she reached out to the Reddit community, asking if anyone else had been in a similar situation and how they managed to cope with the language barrier at work.

The responses from fellow Redditors were a mix of different perspectives. Some suggested that she focus on improving her Mandarin, believing that with time and practice, she would get more comfortable and eventually feel more included.

One Redditor said, “When in Rome do as the Romans do. I’ve found it’s easier to adapt my behavior at work to fit the culture versus expecting the culture to adapt to me. Helps if you manage your own expectations too that you’re not at work to make friends. All the best!”

A few Redditors also recommended she try to connect with her colleagues in other ways, like finding common ground outside of language, whether through shared interests or activities that didn’t rely on speaking Mandarin.

One Redditor said, “Slowly build rapport with individual colleagues. Say hi to them when you see them. Chat them up one on one when you get the chance. Get to know them and practice active listening. Over time, they may begin to include you in group conversations too.”

On the other hand, some Redditors shared their own experiences of not being able to get past the language barrier at work, and ultimately deciding to leave their workplaces. They mentioned that no matter how hard they tried, they never really felt like they fit in.

One Redditor wrote, “I understand how you feel. This may not be the best advice but I left the job after two months.”

Another expressed, “If you can’t fit into the culture there, don’t bother to. It’s just a job. Not everybody will like you, that’s life.

Just concentrate on doing your job properly and be polite and cordial. You’re just there to get money. If they outcast you, so be it. But if they bully you just because you can’t speak chinese, do your best but find another company which suits you.”

