SINGAPORE: Disappointed by the hurdles to finding employment, a job hunter took to social media to ask Singaporeans how long it took them to land a job.

“Hi guys, as above. I’ve sent out over 300 applications and only 3 interviews. I’m really not sure if this hit rate is good, but would like to know how long it took you to get a job after losing your previous one… Also any advice to keep myself from spiralling downwards? Thanks,” the man wrote on r/askSingapore on Friday (March 22).

In the discussion thread, one Singaporean Redditor shared that he spent 10-11 months searching for a job, submitting about 100 job applications, and attending 3 interviews.

Another Redditor, who had been unemployed for two months, mentioned that he had sent out 70 job applications, attended 6 interviews, and received two job offers.

He also reflected on his unemployment experience, noting that while it was challenging, he used the time to enhance his resume and cover letter and indulge in hobbies like cooking and yoga to stay grounded.

A third Redditor recounted a faster job search experience, writing, “Mine took a month, then again my role is not exactly senior and its pretty niche.

I sent out around 20 applications, called for 3 interview invites in total but only the first interview took place before I landed my new job. The other two invites happened after I received a call from the first HR about my successful application.”

In addition to sharing their own job search experiences, some individuals in the discussion thread also extended a helping hand by offering valuable advice to those who were still trying to find a job.

One individual mentioned turning to government agencies or career services for help.

“There’s 1 career fair at Waterway Point (saw booth earlier today) . My guess it will run till this weekend. Otherwise, go to jurong e2i career service center. All the best !”

Other suggestions from the online community included improving the resume and cover letter, networking with friends, family, and professional contacts, attending free networking events hosted by business organizations, staying informed about current affairs and industry news, and creating a daily routine that includes exercise, meals, job search time, and relaxation activities such as visiting museums.

In related news, a man caused a stir on social media last month by revealing that he had applied for jobs 517 times in Singapore.

This revelation caught the interest of many and highlighted the challenges job seekers face in the competitive job market.

Breaking down his application count, he mentioned sending 60 applications to JobStreet, 42 to eFinancial, 30 to Glassdoor, and a significant 385 to MyCareersFuture.

Despite the high number of applications across different platforms, the man stated that he had only managed to secure three interviews.

Read more: Man applied for jobs 517 times in Singapore but only got 3 interviews

Featured image by Depositphotos