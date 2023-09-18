Business & Economy Personal Finance Singaporean asks about ETF Investing: Which is better? Lump sum or dollar-cost...

Singaporean asks about ETF Investing: Which is better? Lump sum or dollar-cost averaging?

Photo: freepik/jcomp
By Mary Alavanza

"If I have a sum of $10,000, do I DCA and invest in an ETF with $2,000 every month, or should I invest $10,000 straight away?" he asked

SINGAPORE: Deciding how to invest can be tricky. One particular investment trend today is in ETFs (exchange-traded funds), but many people still wonder whether lump sum or DCA (dollar-cost averaging) is the right approach.

One Reddit netizen asked whether DCA is the right approach in his ETF investment: ‘If I have a sum of $10,000, do I DCA and invest in an ETF with $2,000 every month, or should I invest $10,000 straight away?’

Reddit post
Photo: Reddit / r/singaporefi

User cicakganteng shared, “Can consider half half. 5k lump sum, then dca 1k every month.”

That_upstairs_9288 said, “Put everything into a money market fund now. Choose 3 etf and DCA monthly. Do some rebalancing if one of the etf goes too high.”

Another said looking at it long term is ‘not going to make a difference’: “In the long run it is not going to make a difference. But if you want to nitpick, time value of money aside, there is also the matter of transaction costs. One thing I see some people do which I felt can be better optimised. If you have 2 counters to DCA into, instead of buying 2 counters monthly, it might be cheaper to dca each of them every alternate month.”

One user emphasized maximizing gains: “Statistically is always better to lump sum to maximize gains since that gives u max exposure asap. But the rational behind DCA is to sooth your irrational regrets in short term declines. It’s also not 1 or 0. U can hybrid lump sum 5k den DCA 1k if it helps.”

The Reddit who posted the question answered: “I am going for the long term (10-20 years+) so I guess I will just do a lump sum and leave it.”

To shed better light on other investors who are having the same dilemma, let’s talk a little more about the lump sum and DCA approach.

Exploring Investment Strategies: Lump Sum or DCA?

When it comes to investing, decision-making is just challenging. You’ve likely encountered this dilemma: Should you dive in headfirst, investing an entire sum at once, or take a more measured approach through Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA)?

The Lump Sum Advantage

  • Quick Market Exposure: Investing all your capital upfront means you benefit from market growth immediately.
  • Historical Performance: Historical data suggests that stocks and bonds tend to outperform cash investments and bonds over time.
  • Optimizing Upswings: In bullish markets, putting your money to work immediately maximizes your gains.
The DCA Strategy

  • Lowering Risk: DCA can minimize the risk associated with investing a significant sum simultaneously.
  • Riding Market Volatility: By purchasing shares at regular intervals, you can capitalize on market fluctuations, potentially lowering your average purchase price.
  • Easy in tough times: DCA can help ease any regret you might feel if the market takes a downturn soon after your investment.
What Research Tells Us

  • Lump Sum in Rising Markets: Research suggests that in a rising market, it’s often wise to implement your investment strategy promptly.
  • Historical Returns Favour Stocks and Bonds: Historical performance data indicates that stocks and bonds offer better long-term returns than cash investments.

Dealing with Market Dips

  • DCA is your ally if market downturns concern you. It helps cut regret and risk.
  • Stocks and bonds usually bring better long-term returns than cash investments.

Ultimately, the choice between a lump sum or DCA approach is yours. It all depends on your financial goals and the risk you’re willing to take.

