SG Economy

Singapore stocks rise on Thursday’s open

ByMary Alavanza

January 11, 2024
SGX

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open (11 Jan), mirroring the overnight upward trend in global equity markets. This is as investors eagerly anticipate the release of crucial US inflation data later this week, The Edge Singapore reports.

The Straits Times Index (STI) showed resilience, advancing by 0.3%, or 10.52 points, reaching 3,190.48 at 9:02 am. In the broader market, gainers outpaced losers, with 70 stocks in the green against 39 in the red. Noteworthy was the exchange of 49.2 million securities, totaling S$53.9 million.

Seatrium emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, maintaining stability at S$0.111 with 6.1 million shares changing hands.

Thai Beverage Public Company remained steady at S$0.535, recording six million shares traded. Meanwhile, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding rose by 0.7%, or S$0.01, closing at S$1.56, with 2.6 million shares traded.

Banking stocks displayed mixed performance during early morning trade. DBS climbing 0.8%, or S$0.27, to reach S$32.78. UOB added 0.7%, or S$0.19, closing at S$28.42. In contrast, OCBC experienced a marginal decline of 0.1%, or S$0.01, settling at S$12.82.

See also  Singapore shares dip on Friday—STI dropped by 0.8%

Wall Street echoed the rise in Singapore stocks pulling into positive territory on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 0.5% higher at 37,695.73, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.6%, reaching 4,783.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index ended with a 0.8% gain, closing at 14,969.65./TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore shares opened on a positive note on Monday—STI rose by 0.1%

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated on Friday morning—STI dropped 0.2%

October 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Sports

Netball: Singapore Vandas bounce back to Asian Championship glory, eyeing SEA Games crown

October 28, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Property

Property analysts: Upcoming Tampines Street 95 units price to start over S$1,600 psf

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore’s biomedical sector boosts manufacturing output in September

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

China’s child trafficker who sold 17 children sentenced to death

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.