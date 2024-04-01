SINGAPORE: Last week, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) launched a new global marketing campaign showing how Singapore is the “World’s Best MICE City”, or the top venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE).

The campaign invites MICE organizers and planners “to take a fresh perspective on Singapore’s value proposition as a leading MICE destination that can influence purposeful outcomes amid a competitive landscape.”

However, a March 28 media release from STB says that after refreshing its marketing strategy last year, this is just the beginning of six global campaigns the agency will launch in the years to come “to sharpen the way it tells the Singapore story.”

The five other campaigns are City that Connects, Family Playground, Twice the Fun, Culinary Capital, and Travel Well.

STB highlighted Singapore as one of the most significant trade hubs and the country’s “cutting-edge innovation, technology, and research capabilities”. This creates “a vibrant business ecosystem” where thought leaders, investors and businesses can meet.

Indeed, the MICE events planned for this year already bear witness to this, from the Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Global Leadership Conference later this month to the Worldchefs Congress and Expo in October and the World Architecture Festival and the Global Sustainable Tourism Council Global Conference, both scheduled for November.

STB added that Singapore “offers a neutral ground for meaningful dialogue, access to unique tourism offerings, and maintains a stellar track record of hosting high-quality events.”

Singapore is also mindful of the environmental impact of these events and has put in place clear targets, standards, certification programmes, and incentives to ensure a greener future for the MICE industry as a whole.

“Positioning Singapore as the World’s Best MICE City is integral to our ambition to maintain a competitive edge, and to reinforce Singapore’s strengths.

This is especially critical as MICE event organisers and delegates seek destinations that deliver value and drive positive impact.

We remain committed to invest in new MICE products and experiences, and we invite event organisers and planners to co-create business events with us that yield meaningful outcomes,” says Mr Yap Chin Siang, the Deputy Chief Executive, Singapore Tourism Board.

Early last month, the World Congress of Anaesthesiologists 2024 was held in Singapore, highlighting how sustainability can be applied to anaesthesiology.

STB quoted Ms Susan de Bievre, advisor to the World Congress of Anaesthesiologists, WFSA, as saying:

“As a centre for health sciences and innovation, Singapore was the ideal host destination to convene healthcare providers for the exchange of ideas and collaboration across the spectrum of anaesthesiology.

Singapore is a leader in sustainability in the region, and we are delighted to have had the opportunity to showcase our focus on sustainability, innovation and creating positive impact for the global community.” /TISG