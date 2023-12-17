Technology

Singapore was a clear target for digital attacks in the ‘global fraud pandemic’

ByAnna Maria Romero

December 17, 2023

SINGAPORE: As restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 pandemic were lifted, there was a surge in digital fraud, with attacks increasing around the globe by 20 per cent from 2021 to 2022. Singapore, in particular, was “being clearly targeted at the start of the year with a surge in fraud attacks,” says the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Cybercrime Report.

The report noted that by the end of 2022, the perpetrators of cybercrimes were already looking forward to broader opportunities. Moreover, with the world going back to business, “there was talk of a new global fraud pandemic” of all sorts of scams being reported more and more often in the news. These involved both traditional account takeovers carried out through phishing attacks as well as more complex authorized push payment fraud.

It also said that in Singapore, there was a staggering number of digital fraud attacks—32 million—last year. Perpetrators of cyber crimes took advantage of the country’s open economy and status as a finance hub, and global fraud groups are closely linked to attacks on organisations based in Singapore.

See also  Jamus Lim Shares Insights at Private Markets Forum APAC Alongside Global Economic Experts

Digital fraud in Singapore has come at higher rates than in the rest of the Asia Pacific region. While the volume of transactions went up significantly by 31 per cent in the APAC region from 2021 to 2022, in Singapore it rose by 145 per cent.

Human-initiated attacks only increased by 38 per cent in APAC, while they rose by 93 per cent in Singapore. However, one of the most interesting points in the report is the high volume of attacks carried out by bots in Singapore—which is up by 146 per cent. In the rest of the region, bot attacks went down by 19 per cent. These bot attacks are aimed at e-commerce payment transactions. Moreover, Singapore’s rate of bot attacks is five times higher than the rest of the world’s.

 

Screengrab: LexisNexis Risk Solutions Cybercrime Report.

It should not be surprising then that overall, the attack rate for Singapore was higher than the average for the APAC region. The attack rate for Singapore was at 5.2 per cent for desktops, while for the rest of the region, it was at 3.1 per cent.

See also  Taman Jurong Constituency Website Hacked?

However, the scenario for mobile attacks is different. Singapore’s mobile browser attack rate was at 2.9 per cent, while for Asia Pacific it was at 3.8 per cent. For mobile app attack rates, Singapore’s was at 0.1 per cent, but for the APAC region, it was slightly higher at 0.4 per cent.

“Countries in the Asia Pacific region are in different stages of economic development and businesses are struggling to implement an effective fraud prevention approach that can address multiple regional challenges under fragmented market conditions across the region. Payment fraud is seen as a huge opportunity for cybercriminals in APAC, as alternative payment methods continue their popularity in the region,” the report reads.

Read also: SPF awards Kaspersky for partnership in tackling cybercrime /TISG

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Technology

AI products and services poised to hit up to S$1.27 trillion by 2027 amid rapid growth and tech challenges

September 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

Singapore emerges as top AI startup hub in the region

September 23, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Technology

Singapore banks implement enhanced authentication for digital token setup

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Home News

Survey reveals strong support among Singapore students for media literacy education in schools

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Singaporeans plan to consume more fish, cut down on red meat: Good Food Institute

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Lack of flexibility, loss of work-life balance could be behind hybrid work dissatisfaction in Singapore

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Over a third of Singaporean workers are considering moving overseas to further their careers: Survey

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.