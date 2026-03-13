// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 13, 2026
Singapore News
Singapore to have a nuclear power plant? Here’s what the government has to say

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The Singaporean government claimed that they are seriously studying the possibilities of having advanced nuclear energy technologies in the country, including small modular reactors (SMRs). However, the authorities are very much cautious and emphasised that Singapore has not yet decided whether to develop nuclear power generation.

As reported by Yan.sg, the topic of nuclear energy was raised during the recent parliamentary discussion regarding energy issues. A day before the parliament meeting, the country made new moves in nuclear energy cooperation. The Energy Market Authority (EMA) of Singapore signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd., under which both will study: (1) Small modular nuclear reactor (SMR), (2) Nuclear safety technology, and (3) Talent training. In simpler terms, both are working together to study and explore whether these technologies can be used in Singapore in the future.

As of the moment, the government has clearly stated that no decision has been made yet and that their focus is solely on researching and assessing the technical feasibility. Currently, approximately 95% of Singapore’s electricity comes from natural gas generation, and natural gas is almost entirely imported.

Furthermore, Singapore has set a goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, but the problem is that the country’s renewable energy potential is limited—it lacks hydropower, has limited wind resources, and insufficient land area for large-scale solar energy development.

Given these, nuclear energy is beginning to be considered as one of its future energy options. The government’s strategy right now is clear: research, understand, and then decide whether or not to use it.

