Thursday, March 12, 2026
31.5 C
Singapore
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Afraid to join a Singaporean workplace if you’re a foreigner? Fear not! The government is here to help with an official ‘Integration Guide’ soon

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: People who are new to Singapore for work will now be able to understand and embrace the Singaporean culture and traditions, all thanks to the integration benefits that the government is preparing for them.

As reported by Yan.sg, the government revealed in Parliament that there would be a new wave of integration benefits addressed to resolve various issues related to cultural adaptation. In the second quarter of this year, the government aims to slowly pilot a new program called “EP Journey”, specifically catered to newly issued employment pass holders to help them integrate into the local scene with ease. As time passes by, the program will be expanded to all employment pass holders, regardless of how long they have been in the country, so that everyone can benefit from it.

Furthermore, starting from the third quarter, the Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth will collaborate with the Singapore Chinese Business Federation and five business associations, such as the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce, as they organise welcome days for newly arrived employment pass employees. With these new initiatives, employees will not only understand the local workplace culture, but they will also be able to connect with fellow professionals and expand their networks.

See also  AGC clarifies that it does not differentiate between Singaporeans and foreigners in discharging duties - decides not to appeal child sex offender's sentence

Companies are willing to help

Additionally, the Singapore National Employers Federation will launch the “Workplace Inclusion Guide” in the second quarter of the year as well to help companies create a more inclusive workplace environment. They will also conduct workshops and mentoring sessions to aid human resources professionals in enhancing their skills and put the guide’s recommendations into practice. These workshops are currently in the trial phase, and they exhibit positive results.

In relation to upskilling human resources professionals, the Singapore Business Council Academy will also join hands with the Singapore Institute of Policy Studies to launch a new training course specifically designed to help HR professionals and HR managers improve their cross-cultural communication skills and promote integration between local and foreign colleagues. The course is currently in pilot phase and is expected to launch officially in the second quarter of this year. More so, the Singapore Business Federation has established an online database on its website called “Integration of Foreign Professionals into Resources,” which includes a collection of practical tools and success stories for businesses to access as a reference.

See also  It's not about the salaries! Lim Tean said that the cabinet should cost no more than S$9 million a year

All of these improvements are sending the same message—welcome to Singapore, and the whole city is very much willing to help you as you build and integrate your life here.

