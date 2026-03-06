// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, March 6, 2026
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Singapore healthcare is thriving! Top 100 best hospitals have been released, three Singaporean healthcare institutes made the list globally

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The top 100 hospitals in global ranking was recently released by the international medical community, and Singaporean healthcare institutions once again made their way to the list as they demonstrated their skills and capabilities in the field of medicine. Out of 100, three Singaporean healthcare institutions made the cut, making Singapore one of the most outstanding performing countries in Asia. 

As reported by Yan.sg, this annual ranking was jointly released by Newsweek and the international data platform Statistica. Now in its 8th year, this list is considered to be one of the most authoritative rankings on the global healthcare industry. 

From approximately 216,000 hospitals all over the world, the selection team thoroughly and very rigorously screened over 2,500 hospitals in 32 countries and regions until they identified the top 250 who have given quality healthcare services to people. 

Singaporean hospitals on the list 

One of the local hospitals that made the top 100 is the Singapore General Hospital, although its ranking dropped by one place from last year. This year, it holds the tenth position globally, and maintains its position as one of the largest hospitals in the world. 

Furthermore, the Singapore General Hospital even dates back to 1821, and is the flagship hospital of the SingHealth Group. This hospital began as a military barracks on the banks of the Singapore River, and has eventually grown into a healthcare institute with over 50 clinical specialties in a span of more than two centuries. Indeed, this wholly government-owned hospital leads a very inspiring and committed role in portraying the standards of the public healthcare system in Singapore. 

Another hospital that made it to the list is the National University Hospital of Singapore. The hospital’s ranking jumped from 80th to 73rd place, exemplifying growth and a clear upward momentum. 

Moreover, Tan Tock Seng Hospital successfully made its debut into the top 100–from 101st place to 92nd place. With this achievement, it made Singapore one of the countries with the most listed hospitals in Asia, signifying the overall strength of the country’s quality healthcare system. 

With the listings of these three Singaporean hospitals, it shows the continuous improvement of the country’s healthcare system and how Singapore’s international reputation provides patients with high-quality medical options for their healthcare needs. 

Other Singaporean news 

In another Singapore-related news, the newest Disney flagship cruise ship, “Disney Adventure”, officially arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, attracting a large number of tourists and creating a magical atmosphere for everyone. 

Disney Explorers can now book for three-nights booking. Read more about the story here

