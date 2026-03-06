Disney Adventure Ship officially lands in Singapore — know more about the newest and biggest flagship vessel

SINGAPORE: The newest Disney flagship cruise ship, “Disney Adventure”, officially arrived at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on March 3, attracting a large number of tourists and creating a magical atmosphere for all.

Originally, the scheduled maiden voyage of the said Disney cruise ship was on December 15, 2025. However, due to the pandemic and other factors, the Disney Adventure is officially scheduled to set sail on March 10.

All about the Disney Adventure

Disney Adventure is the largest and newest flagship vessel of the Disney Cruise Line, and its first operation is in Asia. Disney plans to have Singapore as its home port for at least the next five years, giving more opportunities to Asian tourists to experience the unique and unforgettable Disney fantasy at sea.

As part of the celebratory welcome for the cruise ship, Disney Cruise Line, the Singapore Tourism Board, and Marina Bay Sands collaborated to have events related to the magical world of Disney. From the 13th to the 15th of March, a Disney-themed fireworks show will be staged over Marina Bay, lasting approximately 10 minutes each night. With this, it is expected that more locals and tourists would visit the area.

Disney Adventure Bookings

According to the Disney Cruise Line website, Disney Explorers is currently available for three-nights booking. For a party of two, the cheapest ‘Inside’ cabin costs more than S$2,000 per room. Guests can also choose an Oceanview, Verandah, or Concierge type of room based on their budget.

Considering that this is the first time Asia will experience such Disney-themed cruise entertainment and activities, expect this one is highly anticipated by everyone all over the world.