Singapore targeted by coordinated disinformation over Indonesia stock market crash and fake secret meeting

Nick Karean | October 30, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Singapore targeted by coordinated disinformation over Indonesia’s stock market crash

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE/INDONESIA: False claims linking Singapore to Indonesia’s stock market crash campaign came amid a difficult week for Indonesia, following a sharp stock market fall and reduced gas supplies to Singapore. On Oct 15, global index provider MSCI announced it was reviewing Indonesia’s market status over concerns about market governance. The announcement triggered a major sell-off in Indonesian shares. Four days later, former Indonesian trade minister Muhammad Lutfi alleged that Singapore investment firms GIC and Temasek had pressured MSCI. Neither company was involved, and both rejected the allegation. The claims gained further attention after Indonesia began reducing gas exports to Singapore on Oct 24. Its government said the decision was needed to protect domestic supply. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Singapore’s Energy Market Authority said the reduction represented less than 2 per cent of the country’s daily gas demand. Yet some social media accounts linked the gas reduction to the market allegations, suggesting Singapore could face consequences if it interfered in Indonesia’s affairs. One TikTok post making that connection attracted nearly 360,000 views. Fake meeting claims targeted two Indonesian figures A separate campaign focused on former Indonesian deputy foreign minister Dino Patti Djalal and academic Saiful Mujani. Posts claimed the pair had secretly met Singapore’s ambassador to Indonesia, Kwok Fook Seng, at his Jakarta residence. Both men denied the meeting, while the Singapore embassy rejected the story as false. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The timing was particularly striking. The posts appeared shortly after Mr Dino dismissed claims of a Singapore conspiracy. Mr Saiful had also attracted attention following a survey showing declining support for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Channel News Asia’s CNA Verify found that several accounts reused the same spelling mistake in Mr Dino’s name. Others copied identical images, captions and labels across different platforms. One network contained 68 lookalike accounts posing as news pages. Some published nearly identical stories within seconds of each other. However, CNA Verify couldn't establish whether one person or organisation controlled the accounts. Nationalist sentiment can turn Singapore into a target Muhammad Faizal bin Abdul Rahman, a research fellow with the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies’ regional security architecture programme, said Indonesia’s online space included political influencers known as buzzers. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Mr Faizal explained that some could be linked to local political interests, while others might operate independently. Their activities could combine to shape public opinion and direct attention towards foreign countries. Mr Faizal also warned that blaming smaller neighbouring states could help redirect domestic frustration away from local problems. This carries implications for Singapore, particularly as the country is due to assume ASEAN chairmanship in 2027.

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