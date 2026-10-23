Woman gets her 5 rib bones broken from husband’s hug
Woman gets her 5 rib bones broken from husband’s hug
Summary
A woman in Jiangsu, China, fractured five ribs and suffered a hairline fracture in another after her husband hugged her.
Her husband said she endured the pain overnight before a hospital scan confirmed the injuries the following morning.
Doctors linked the fractures to osteoporosis and advised adequate calcium, vitamin D, sunlight exposure and resistance exercises to support bone health.
CHINA: A woman in Jiangsu, China, suffered five fractured ribs and a hairline fracture in another after her husband hugged her.
Doctors attributed the injuries mainly to osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and makes them more prone to breaks. The incident has highlighted how bone health can be affected by daily habits, including diet and limited time spent outdoors.
The woman's husband sought medical help for her after the embrace left her in severe pain; Jingshi Live, a Chinese news media outlet, reported the incident (Oct 21) following an interview with the woman’s husband on Oct 19.
Routine hug led to six rib injuries
The woman had complained of feeling cold when her husband, surnamed Wang, hugged her. During the embrace, he heard a cracking sound before his wife crouched down in pain and struggled to get back up.
Wang said he had used what he considered normal force and never expected the hug to cause such serious injuries.
The woman endured the pain overnight before visiting a hospital the next morning. A chest CT scan found five broken ribs and a hairline fracture in another.
Doctors, however, decided that surgery wasn't needed and instead prescribed medication, medicated patches, and rest. She was later discharged and returned home to recover, with hospital check-ups scheduled every five days.
Poor diet and inadequate sunlight may affect bone strength
Wang said that his wife weighed between 45 kg and 50 kg and frequently dieted, sometimes skipping dinner. She also drank at least one cup of coffee daily and rarely spent time in the sun.
The couple ran a shop just a two- to three-minute car drive from their home. His wife usually covered herself when going outdoors, further limiting her exposure to sunlight.
Doctors said osteoporosis was the main factor behind her injuries. The condition reduces bone strength, making fractures more likely even after relatively minor impacts.
Yan Yanxiang, an associate chief orthopaedic physician at Wuhan Asia Heart General Hospital, said that rib fractures from ordinary hugs were uncommon among younger people.
The doctor also discussed how lifestyle and dietary habits can affect bone health. Caffeine may contribute to calcium loss, but the report didn't establish that the woman's daily coffee intake caused her osteoporosis.
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Steps to protect bone health
Dr Yan advised people to get enough calcium and vitamin D, spend appropriate time in sunlight and do resistance exercises. These habits can help maintain bone strength over time.
After the incident, Wang said his wife had begun paying more attention to sunlight exposure and calcium intake while focusing on recovery.
For Singaporeans who spend much of their day indoors, the case offers a reminder: bone health deserves attention before an injury occurs. Skipping meals or avoiding the sun may seem harmless, but long-term habits can affect the body in ways that aren't immediately obvious.
A hug shouldn't normally break healthy ribs. Still, persistent pain after an injury deserves medical attention, even when the cause seems minor. Eating well, staying active, and seeking medical advice when needed are sensible ways to protect bone health.
Read more: Man, 43, lost 30 kg in just 6 months after replacing rice with potatoes at meals