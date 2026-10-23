Woman gets her 5 rib bones broken from husband’s hug

Nick Karean | October 23, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Jingshi Live Woman gets her 5 rib bones broken from husband’s hug

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary A woman in Jiangsu, China, fractured five ribs and suffered a hairline fracture in another after her husband hugged her.

Her husband said she endured the pain overnight before a hospital scan confirmed the injuries the following morning.

Doctors linked the fractures to osteoporosis and advised adequate calcium, vitamin D, sunlight exposure and resistance exercises to support bone health. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. CHINA: A woman in Jiangsu, China, suffered five fractured ribs and a hairline fracture in another after her husband hugged her. Doctors attributed the injuries mainly to osteoporosis, a condition that weakens bones and makes them more prone to breaks. The incident has highlighted how bone health can be affected by daily habits, including diet and limited time spent outdoors.

The woman's husband sought medical help for her after the embrace left her in severe pain; Jingshi Live, a Chinese news media outlet, reported the incident (Oct 21) following an interview with the woman’s husband on Oct 19. Routine hug led to six rib injuries The woman had complained of feeling cold when her husband, surnamed Wang, hugged her. During the embrace, he heard a cracking sound before his wife crouched down in pain and struggled to get back up. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Wang said he had used what he considered normal force and never expected the hug to cause such serious injuries. The woman endured the pain overnight before visiting a hospital the next morning. A chest CT scan found five broken ribs and a hairline fracture in another. Doctors, however, decided that surgery wasn't needed and instead prescribed medication, medicated patches, and rest. She was later discharged and returned home to recover, with hospital check-ups scheduled every five days.

Poor diet and inadequate sunlight may affect bone strength Wang said that his wife weighed between 45 kg and 50 kg and frequently dieted, sometimes skipping dinner. She also drank at least one cup of coffee daily and rarely spent time in the sun. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The couple ran a shop just a two- to three-minute car drive from their home. His wife usually covered herself when going outdoors, further limiting her exposure to sunlight. Doctors said osteoporosis was the main factor behind her injuries. The condition reduces bone strength, making fractures more likely even after relatively minor impacts.

Yan Yanxiang, an associate chief orthopaedic physician at Wuhan Asia Heart General Hospital, said that rib fractures from ordinary hugs were uncommon among younger people. The doctor also discussed how lifestyle and dietary habits can affect bone health. Caffeine may contribute to calcium loss, but the report didn't establish that the woman's daily coffee intake caused her osteoporosis. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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