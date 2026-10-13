East Kalimantan governor faces backlash for Singapore trip while province is affected by severe haze

Anna Maria Romero | October 13, 2026 2 m read

Photos: Threads screengrab/ @zumaahmd (left), Facebook screengrab/ Bryan Lee (right)

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A photo of the Governor of East Kalimantan having breakfast with his wife at Marina Bay Sands over the weekend has gone viral. Some netizens questioned why Governor Rudy Mas'ud and his wife, Sarifah Suraidah, had taken the trip while the province continues to be severely affected by haze conditions. The backlash sparked a response from the Provincial Government of East Kalimantan, which said that Mr Mas’ud had been in Singapore for a routine check-up at Mount Elizabeth Hospital. It added that the trip had taken place during the weekend, and that the Governor had taken it with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Mr Mas’ud and Ms Sarifah were said to have returned to Jakarta by Monday.

The photo was allegedly taken on Sunday (Oct 11), on the same weekend as the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. It shows the Governor seated at a dining table at RISE restaurant wearing a dark shirt across from a woman wearing a dark dress with a floral pattern and a wide-brimmed black hat.

A well-known Indonesian content creator, @zumaahmd, posted the photo on Threads on Monday, and in the caption, he called Ms Sarifah, a Member of Parliament in Indonesia, the country’s “own Marie Antoinette.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. His post has since gone on to be widely shared and commented on, which should come as no surprise given the suffering of East Kalimantans due to the haze.

One commenter tagged Al-Jazeera and wrote, “Please report this: the Governor of East Kalimantan is having breakfast at the Marina by Sands hotel while his people are dying as they breathe in haze from the Kalimantan forest fires. Sooooooo heartless and inhumane.”

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now