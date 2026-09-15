Asia | 3 m read

More young British nationals arrested for drug smuggling in Southeast Asia

Anna Maria Romero | September 15, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SOUTHEAST ASIA: The number of young British nationals arrested for drug smuggling has more than quadrupled between 2023 and 2025, the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said in a statement on Monday (Sep 14), citing new figures. “The growing number of arrests is translating into a substantial detention burden overseas,” the statement said. In 2023, there were only 80 such cases. By 2025, this figure had jumped to 340. This year, there have been 160 cases. At present, there are more than 200 such individuals detained for cases of smuggling cannabis from Thailand alone, and since 2024, 60% of them are aged 16 to 30. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Many of the cannabis-related arrests have taken place in Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Laos. This year, the UK warned travellers about accepting luggage, packages, or goods on behalf of others due to a “growing pattern” of young British nationals being targeted by criminal networks to participate in their activities. Many of them were lured into drug smuggling by promises of easy money and a free holiday, being told that what they would do would be a low-risk opportunity. Some of the methods used in recruitment involved social media. The recruits were asked to bring suitcases to the UK and were told that they contained money, clothes, or gold. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

In reality, the luggage was full of cannabis, with some containing as much as 71 kilos of the drug. “While criminal gangs profit, those recruited face the consequences,” the statement added. Recent research has shown that there are young travellers who do not fully recognise the risks involved. One-third of the young people surveyed were unaware that bringing luggage packed by someone else carries risks, and 30% said they would consider overseas travel with an item even if they did not know if they were legally allowed to bring it. And while criminal networks have grown richer from their activities, the young people caught by the authorities have been left to bear the consequences. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“At the end of the day, it’s your freedom you’re risking, and once it’s gone, it’s not easy to get back,” said a British national who is behind bars for cannabis offences.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now