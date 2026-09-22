Asia | 3 m read

Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi's ex-husband, his brother & father on trial this week for her murder

Anna Maria Romero | September 22, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. HONG KONG: Three men go on trial this week for the murder of Abby Choi, whose disappearance and death in early 2023 made the headlines all over the world. Ms Choi, a model, socialite, and influencer who had been featured in such fashion magazines as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, had gone missing on Feb 21, 2023. Three days later, her headless body was discovered in the Hong Kong suburb of Tai Po. Since then, seven people have been arrested in connection with her murder, including her ex-husband, Alex Kwong; his brother, Anthony Kwong; and their father, Kwong Kau, who are the primary suspects in Ms Choi’s murder and are on trial this week.

The others are Kwong Kau’s wife, his mistress, and two of Alex Kwong’s friends. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The trial of the two brothers and their father may last at least 45 days, according to reporting from CNN. A jury will determine whether the men are guilty of Ms Choi’s murder and of preventing the lawful burial of her body. If they are found guilty of the murder charge, they face life imprisonment. The killing of Abby Choi Ms Choi, who was only 28 when she was killed, was estimated to have had a net worth of more than HK$100 million (S$16.3 million).

While her parents had not been wealthy when she was born, her mother and stepfather later made their fortune through construction and mining businesses in China. Shortly before her death, she was featured as a style icon in L’Officiel Monaco, a lifestyle magazine. Aside from being a socialite, Ms Choi had also been a philanthropist, having co-founded Paomes Charitable Organisation, an organisation that takes care of stray animals. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. She had four children, including two with Alex Kwong, whom she married when she was only 18 years old. Despite their divorce three years after marriage, Ms Choi remained close to her ex-husband and his family, and Anthony Kwong worked as a driver for her.

She was last seen entering a vehicle driven by Anthony Kwong, and was reported missing when she did not show up to pick up her daughter from school.

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At the site where her remains were found on Feb 24, 2023, the police told the media that a meat slicer and an electric saw were also discovered. Anthony Kwong and his parents were arrested the following day. After trying to flee Hong Kong by sea, Alex Kwong was also arrested. The case has attracted a lot of attention in part due to the dismemberment of the victim, and the fact that some of her remains were found in several areas, including a refrigerator. It has taken more than three years for forensic scientists to conduct DNA testing on the evidence surrounding the case. /TISG Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Read also: ‘The darkest day of my life’: Mum of 16-year-old stabbing victim mourns daughter after classmate’s acquittal Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.