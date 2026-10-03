Asia | 3 m read

Murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi reportedly premeditated; S$11.7 million flat said to be motive of ex-husband, brother-in-law & their father

Anna Maria Romero | October 3, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. HONG KONG: At the murder trial of Abby Choi, where her ex-husband, brother-in-law and their father stand accused, the Hong Kong High Court heard on Friday (Oct 2) that her killing had been premeditated. On the previous day, the court heard that a family feud over a luxury apartment worth HK$60 million (S$11.7 million) had been the reason for Ms Choi’s killing. The model, socialite, and influencer who had been featured in such fashion magazines as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar had gone missing on February 21, 2023. Three days later, her headless body was discovered in the Hong Kong suburb of Tai Po.

Ms Choi, a mother of four who was only 28 when she was killed, was estimated to have had a net worth of more than HK$100 million (S$16.3 million). Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Since her death, seven people have been arrested in connection with her murder, including her ex-husband, Alex Kwong; his brother, Anthony Kwong; and their father, Kwong Kau. The others are Kwong Kau’s wife, his mistress, and two of Alex Kwong’s friends. Alex Kwong, Anthony Kwong, and Kwong Kau have all pleaded not guilty to Ms Choi’s murder. However, Alex and Anthony Kwong have pleaded guilty to the charge of preventing the lawful burial of a body. Charlotte Draycott, the lead prosecutor on the case, said that around a fortnight before Ms Choi was killed, Kwong Kau and Anthony Kwong bought several items connected to the killing, including an electric saw, a meat mincer and deodorising supplies.

Ms Draycott said they also purchased a refrigerator, and some of Ms Choi’s body parts had been found in this type of appliance. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Anthony Kwong, who had also worked for Ms Choi as her driver, had brought the hammer believed to have been used as the murder weapon, and Alex Kwong allegedly borrowed the car in which his ex-wife was slain. Ms Draycott was quoted in CNN as saying, “This is why we say this is a cogitated plan as each person played their part in getting the premises ready.”

On Thursday, she told the jury that “Money seems to be the root cause of this case.” The lead prosecutor said that after Ms Choi and Alex Kwong separated, the relationship remained on good terms, and she provided Kwong Kau and his wife, who were helping take care of Ms Choi and Alex Kwong’s two children, with a luxury apartment. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now