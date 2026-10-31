Hong Kong teenager gets 8 years’ jail for acid attack on Singaporean tourist over S$1.6K payment

Nick Karean | October 31, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Hong Kong Courtroom Session

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. HONG KONG: A teenager who agreed to throw acid on a Singaporean tourist for money has been jailed for eight years in Hong Kong. Anson Kew, now 19, was 17 when he carried out the planned attack on June 9, 2025. He was promised HK$10,000, worth about S$1,600, for splashing corrosive liquid on 36-year-old Jiang Wen. The Hong Kong court handed down the sentence on Oct 29, after Kew pleaded guilty to throwing corrosive fluid with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Oct 29).

The case is particularly disturbing because the attack was reportedly a paid job, with the victim suffering injuries that continue to affect her life. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A carefully planned attack in Wan Chai Kew targeted Jiang as she was getting into a vehicle on Burrows Street in Wan Chai. Kew had visited the location days earlier to scout the area. Dressed in black, with a hat and mask, he threw the corrosive liquid before fleeing. The substance was sulfuric acid with a concentration of nearly 70 per cent, according to The Standard. Jiang suffered second-degree burns across her face and limbs. Medical reports showed that between 10 and 11 per cent of her body was affected. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Jiang spent 61 days in hospital, undergoing procedures to remove damaged tissue and receive skin grafts. She later returned to Singapore for further medical treatment. The victim suffers lasting physical and mental scars The attack left Jiang with permanent scars and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the court. Hong Kong High Court Justice Andrew Chan Hing-wai said the assault had caused lasting physical and psychological harm.

Kew eventually surrendered to police but didn't explain why Jiang had been targeted. The court also didn't establish whether he knew her. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Judge doubts teenager’s willingness to reform Kew had a troubled background, including theft at 14, a detention centre placement after breaching probation terms, and leaving school around 16.

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Kew also had a history of drug use and links to triad societies, although he denied being a member. The judge said Kew's desire to change was questionable, given that he admitted committing the assault for money. Justice Chan set a starting sentence of 12 years, then reduced it by one-third because of Kew's guilty plea. Eight years in prison is a substantial sentence, but it can't undo what happened to Jiang. A few thousand dollars can disappear in no time. The injuries from an attack like this can last a lifetime. Anyone willing to hurt another person for payment should understand the human cost behind that decision.