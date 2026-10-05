Health & Fitness | 4 m read

Man, 43, lost 30 kg in just 6 months after replacing rice with potatoes at meals

Nick Karean | October 5, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary A 43-year-old man in Guangdong, China, lost 32.5 kg over six months after replacing rice and noodles with fist-sized portions of potatoes.

Chen, the man, changed his diet after a health check found high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and fatty liver.

His approach was similar to an Australian man’s extreme potato-only experiment, which lasted one year and led to a 50 kg weight loss. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. CHINA: A 43-year-old man in Shantou, Guangdong, lost 32.5 kg in six months after changing his main staple foods. The man, identified by his surname Chen, replaced rice and noodles with roughly fist-sized portions of potatoes at lunch and dinner. He began changing his diet after a health check showed high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and fatty liver. Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Rice replaced with baked potatoes for weight loss Rather than drastically cutting food, the man changed his main source of carbohydrates. He continued eating lean meat, fish, eggs and leafy vegetables with his meals. Breakfast usually consisted of eggs with unsweetened soy milk or milk.

After three months, Chen had lost about 20 kg. He lost another 12.5 kg during the following three months. His weight eventually fell from 100 kg to below 68 kg, China Press reported (Oct 1), citing Chinese news outlet Elephant News. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Potatoes replaced rice instead of adding more food The central part of Chen’s approach was replacing rice and noodles with potatoes. He didn't simply add potatoes to his existing meals. Chen also paid attention to preparation. The potatoes were steamed, boiled, or baked without oil. Deep-frying, braising, and other oil-heavy methods were avoided. Potatoes can absorb oil, which can raise their calorie content. Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Steamed potatoes with vegetables Steamed potatoes contain about 77 calories per 100 g, compared with about 116 calories for cooked white rice. Potatoes also contain fibre and can help people feel full. When cooked potatoes are cooled, some starch changes into resistant starch, which is less fully absorbed in the small intestine. Their potassium content may also help support sodium-potassium balance. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Australian man took the potato idea much further Chen’s approach may sound unusual, but it isn't the first time potatoes have become the centre of a dramatic weight-loss experiment. In 2016, Australian Andrew Flinders Taylor began eating almost nothing except potatoes for an entire year. The Melbourne father of two had reached 151.7 kg and said he wanted to break his habit of overeating. He had tried several diets before, including low-carbohydrate, fasting, and juice diets. Taylor told The Independent (UK) in February 2016 that he developed the plan after studying scientific papers and working with a doctor and dietitian. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Unlike Chen, Taylor didn't use potatoes as a replacement for rice or noodles. He ate potatoes as his main food throughout the year, with very limited seasonings.

Taylor also took vitamin B12 and used calcium-fortified organic soy milk. He also had regular blood tests during the experiment. Taylor eventually lost about 50 kg over the year. Taylor’s experiment also involved a plant-based diet. During the potato challenge, he avoided meat, dairy, eggs, fats, and oil. Later reports said he planned to continue following a whole-food, plant-based diet even after the challenge period ended. VegNews reported in April 2016 that Taylor had been researching vegan doctors and was taking B12 while using fortified soy milk. He was effectively following a vegan diet during the potato experiment, though it was far more restrictive than a typical one. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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