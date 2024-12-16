SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks slightly rose as trading began on Monday, Dec 16, reflecting the cautious sentiment seen across Asian markets ahead of key economic data from China.

The Straits Times Index (STI) edged up 0.1%, or 4.9 points, to 3,815.25 at 9:03 am, as reported by The Business Times. In the broader market, 68 counters gained while 61 declined, with 71.4 million securities valued at S$62.9 million traded.

Genting Singapore led in trading volume, rising 0.7%, or S$0.005, to S$0.775, with nearly 3.4 million shares exchanged. Singtel also saw significant trading activity, but its share price fell 0.6%, or S$0.02, to S$3.12, with about 2.3 million shares exchanged.

Local banks showed mixed performance in early trading. DBS rose 0.4%, or S$0.18, to S$43.92, while OCBC gained 0.7%, or S$0.11, to S$16.87. UOB declined 0.5%, or S$0.19, to S$37.16.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to 39,623.95 at 9:06 am, while the Topix index made a smaller gain of less than 0.1%.

In Australia, the ASX 200 dropped 0.3% by midday local time.

In the United States, Wall Street ended the week with little movement on Friday. The S&P 500 and Dow recorded weekly losses, while the Nasdaq marked its fourth week of gains.

The S&P 500 ended almost flat, slipping just 0.16 points to 6,051.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.1%, or 23.88 points, to 19,926.72, marking its fourth straight week of gains. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.2%, or 86.06 points, to 43,828.06.

In Europe, the main benchmark saw its first weekly drop in three weeks amid uncertainty over eurozone monetary easing plans for next year, concerns about slowing economic growth, and a potential trade war.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.5%, or 2.75 points, to 516.45, its lowest in over a week. /TISG

