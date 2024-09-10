Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday’s open—STI increased by 0.5%

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday’s open, Sept 10, following gains in global markets. The Straits Times Index (STI) increased by 0.5%, or 15.59 points, reaching 3,512.12 by 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 83 stocks rose compared to 34, which saw declines after a total of 47.2 million securities valued at S$37.8 million were exchanged.

Asia-Pacific Strategic Investments was traded with the highest volume. Its price remained flat at S$0.001, with 23.1 million shares traded. Other stocks with significant trading activity included Seatrium, which gained 2%, or S$0.03, to S$1.57.

Singtel also performed well, with its shares rising by 1.3%, or S$0.04, to trade at S$3.18.

Banking stocks all traded higher at Tuesday’s open. DBS increased by 0.5%, adding S$0.20 to reach S$37.39. OCBC followed suit with a 0.5% rise, increasing by S$0.08 to S$15.08. UOB also gained 0.5%, or S$0.15, to trade at S$32.04.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Monday, bouncing back partially from last week’s decline. The rebound came after Apple’s iPhone 16 launch and in anticipation of important inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 40,829.59. The broader S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite also climbed by 1.2%, closing at 5,471.05 and 16,884.60, respectively.

European markets also finished Monday with gains as investors await a potential interest rate cut from the European Central Bank (ECB) later this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.8% to 510.70. /TISG

