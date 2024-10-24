SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

ByMary Alavanza

October 24, 2024
SGX Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open (Oct 24), despite global market declines overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.3%, or 10.38 points, to 3,611.16 at 9:01 am, as reported by The Business Times.

The broader market saw 53 losers and 37 gainers, with 50.1 million securities worth S$71.9 million traded.

Genting Singapore, a resort and casino operator, led the trading volume. It fell 0.6%, or S$0.005, to S$0.83, with 7.2 million shares traded. Other actively traded stocks were oil-and-gas contractor Dyna-Mac, which remained flat at S$0.665, and precision engineering firm GSS Energy, which saw a significant drop of 13.8%, or S$0.004, to S$0.025.

Banking stocks also performed well at Thursday’s open. DBS rose 0.7%, or S$0.27, to S$39.45, while OCBC gained 0.3%, or S$0.05, to S$15.42. UOB also increased 0.1%, or S$0.02, to S$32.32.

In contrast, Wall Street experienced losses on Wednesday. Concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s policies pushed Treasury yields higher, hitting large companies like McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1% to 42,514.95. The S&P 500 was also down 0.9% to 5,797.42, while the Nasdaq Composite saw the largest decline, falling 1.6% to 18,276.65.

See also  Singapore shares opened higher on Wednesday—STI climbed 0.4%

European markets also closed lower, with mining companies leading the declines, while major firms like German lender Deutsche Bank and beauty giant L’Oreal reported disappointing earnings. The Stoxx 600 index dropped 0.3%, closing at 518.84. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks rose at Wednesday’s open—STI increased by 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore’s inflation outlook: Only 4 in 10 believe prices will fall

October 24, 2024 Gemma Iso
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose at Wednesday’s open—STI increased by 0.2%

October 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks dropped at the start of trading on Tuesday—STI fell 0.5%

October 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Relationships

“He always either gives me one-word replies or leaves me on read,” Woman says her bf changed ever since he joined the army

October 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Yet another migrant worker passes away in construction site accident

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Lifestyle

S’porean quits toxic job but now can’t find another one, has been searching for more than 6 months

October 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.