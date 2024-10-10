SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday—STI gained 0.5%

ByMary Alavanza

October 10, 2024
SGX Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks rose on Thursday, Oct 10, following gains in overseas markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.5%, adding 18.43 points to hit 3,614.09, by 9.03 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 94 stocks rose while 23 fell, after 61.6 million securities valued at S$80.5 million were traded.

Y Ventures, an e-commerce retailer and distributor, led the trading volume. Its shares climbed 20% or S$0.002  to S$0.012, after a total of 7.4 million shares were exchanged. Other actively traded stocks included Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust, which dropped 0.9% or S$0.01 to S$1.14, and Marco Polo Marine, which edged up 1.8% or S$0.001 to S$0.057.

Bank stocks also performed well at the market’s open. DBS Bank rose 0.5% or S$0.20 to S$39 and OCBC also climbed 0.5% or S$0.07 to S$15.13. Meanwhile, UOB posted the biggest gain among the banks, rising 0.9% or S$0.29 to S$32.22.

See also  Singapore shares fell on Thursday—STI dropped 0.1%

​​​​Wall Street stocks closed higher on Wednesday, boosted by gains in technology shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% to 42,512, while the S&P 500 added 0.7% to close at 5,792.04. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 hit fresh records on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index also advanced 0.6% to 18,291.62.

In Europe, stocks rebounded on Wednesday after earlier losses, as investors kept a close eye on potential interest rate cuts and a US inflation report expected later this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.7% to 520.05. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks rose on Wednesday morning—STI increased by 0.8%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Wednesday morning—STI increased by 0.8%

October 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore shares rose on Tuesday’s open—STI edged up 0.1%

October 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started on a higher note on Monday—STI climbed 0.6%

October 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday—STI gained 0.5%

October 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Malaysian millennial finds fulfillment as Singapore cleaner in viral TikTok sensation

October 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Businesses embrace return-to-office work, but flexibility remains key for productivity and employee happiness

October 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
Startups Technology

Singapore leads Southeast Asia in tech startup funding in 2024

October 10, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.