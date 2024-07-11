SG Economy

Singapore stocks opened with steady gains on Thursday—STI rose by 0.6%

ByMary Alavanza

July 11, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened with steady gains on Thursday, July 11, mirroring the strong gains seen in global markets overnight.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose by 18.97 points, or 0.6%, reaching 3,337.15 by 9:01 am, The Business Times reports.

The broader market also showed a positive trend, with 74 gainers outnumbering 24 losers, after 49.3 million securities worth S$63.2 million were traded in the early hours.

Among the most actively traded stock by volume was Yoma Strategic Holdings. Its shares climbed by S$0.002 or 1.9% to S$0.105, with 9.3 million securities changing hands.

Insurtech firm V2Y Holdings also attracted significant attention. After requesting a trading halt on Monday, the company resumed trading in large volumes following the announcement of its proposed S$2 million placement. V2Y shares jumped by S$0.003 or 20% to S$0.018, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s future prospects.

LifeBrandz, a food and beverage group, saw brisk trading activity as well. Despite the high volume of transactions, its share price remained flat at S$0.003.

See also  Singapore stocks rise on Thursday's open

The local banking sector also opened higher. DBS Group Holdings advanced by S$0.30 or 0.8% to S$38.45. United Overseas Bank (UOB) increased by S$0.12 or 0.4% to S$33.22, and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) climbed by S$0.08 or 0.5% to S$15.31.

On Wednesday, Wall Street saw major indices reach fresh records amid growing expectations for upcoming interest rate cuts. The S&P 500 increased by 1% to 5,633.91, marking its sixth consecutive record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index climbed by 1.2%, ending at its seventh straight record at 18,647.45. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 1.1% higher to close at 39,721.36.

European markets followed suit, with broad-based gains observed across the continent as investors closely monitored comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during his second day of testimony. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.9% to 516.42, buoyed by strong performances in the real estate sector. /TISG

See also  Singapore shares fall on Monday—STI dipped by 0.3%

Read also: Singapore stocks continued their upward trend on Wednesday—STI gained 0.3%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Wednesday’s open—STI gained 0.2%

October 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Tuesday—STI climbed 0.6%

October 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore economy sees strong recovery with 4.1% YoY growth and 2.1% QoQ increase in Q3 2024

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News Home News

S$2.50 for all dishes on her menu: “The S$2.50 Shop” hawker wins hearts and stomachs of Singaporeans with the eatery’s inexpensive meals

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Wednesday’s open—STI gained 0.2%

October 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

Long-term visit pass holders in Singapore to be permitted to work as food stall assistants in hawker centres from Jan 1, 2025

October 16, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Is getting a first-class honours degree overrated in Singapore since many good managers and high performers don’t have it?”

October 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.