Business

Singapore stocks opened nearly flat, with STI down by 0.04%

ByMary Alavanza

December 16, 2023
SGX

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks opened nearly flat on Friday, exhibiting a modest decline of 0.04% in the Straits Times Index (STI) at 3,121.85 as of 9:01 a.m., The Edge Singapore reports. The subdued market opening contrasted with the global trend, where markets experienced gains overnight.

In the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers, with 81 securities on the upside and 38 in the red, indicating a ratio of about two securities up for everyone down. The total turnover reached 93.4 million securities, amounting to S$82.7 million.

The most active counter by volume during the morning trade was Seatrium (S51 +1.9%), maintaining stability at S$0.105 with 32.4 million shares traded. Other actively traded securities included Rex International (5WH +0.6%), which saw a 1.2% increase to S$0.17 with 3.8 million shares transacted, and Biolidics (8YY 0%), holding steady at S$0.015 with 3.6 million shares changing hands.

Banking stocks displayed a mixed performance in early trade. DBS (D05 -1.08%) experienced a 0.3% decline, losing S$0.08 to reach S$31.32, while UOB (U11 +0.11%) rose by 0.3%, gaining S$0.07 to reach S$27.86. OCBC (O39 -0.8%) declined by 0.3%, dropping S$0.04 to S$12.43.

See also  Singapore stocks open higher on Friday morning following latest GDP data—STI rose by 0.5%

Other actively traded index counters included Singtel (Z74 0%), trading 0.4% or S$0.01 higher at S$2.41, and CapitaLand Ascendas Reit (A17U -0.67%), which experienced a 1% decline, dropping S$0.03 to S$2.96.

The contrasting performance in Singapore’s stock market diverged from Wall Street’s positive trajectory on Thursday. Wall Street stocks concluded higher following strong US retail sales data and central bank decisions to maintain steady interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a fresh record, closing 0.4% higher at 37,248.35. The broader S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,719.55, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% to 14,761.56.

In Europe, shares experienced gains as well. The pan-European index increased by 0.9% to 476.57, achieving a 22-month high during the session. /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Samsung Singapore employees receive retrenchment notices as part of job cuts by the thousands in SEA, Australia, and New Zealand

October 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Average Singapore hotel room rate dips to $282.26 but luxury hotel room rates rise

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Singapore factory tours for an “unfiltered view” of how businesses work and products are made gain popularity from all age groups

September 30, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Asia Pacific

Award-winning Cambodian journalist Mech Dara has been arrested and charged with incitement

October 2, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Entertainment

Crime drama “Gangnam B-Side” posters feature Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI bringing intriguing motives to the table

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Business

Samsung Singapore employees receive retrenchment notices as part of job cuts by the thousands in SEA, Australia, and New Zealand

October 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Entertainment

‘Brewing Love’ teaser: Lee Jong Won and Kim Sejeong brew up a magical connection over beer

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.