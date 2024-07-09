SG Economy

Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday—STI gained 0.5%

ByMary Alavanza

July 9, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks open higher on Tuesday, July 9, reflecting gains from Wall Street overnight. The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 18.14 points, or 0.5%, to reach 3,422.61 as of 9:01 am, The Business Times reports.

In the broader market, there were more gainers than losers, with 67 stocks rising and 34 falling after 45.5 million securities valued at S$63.8 million were traded in the early session.

Thai Beverage was the most actively traded stock by volume. It increased by S$0.005, or 1.1%, to S$0.445, with 6.4 million securities changing hands. Singtel also increased by S$0.02, or 0.7%, to S$2.86.

Shares of Catalist-listed Tritech Group also saw significant activity. The stock increased by S$0.002, or 22.2%, to S$0.011.

Local banks performed well in early trading. DBS rose by S$0.20, or 0.5%, to S$37.38. UOB experienced a notable increase, rising by S$0.53, or 1.6%, to S$33.06. OCBC also gained, going up by S$0.08, or 0.5%, to S$15.13.

See also  Boost your returns: 5 Singapore stocks with dividends surpassing CPF SA rates

In Wall Street, two of three major indices closed at record highs on Monday as investors keenly awaited key inflation data to be released later this week.

The S&P 500 Index slightly rose by 0.1% to close at 5,572.85, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 0.3% to finish at 18,403.74. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped slightly by 0.1%, ending at 39,344.79.

In Europe, trading was more subdued on Monday. Investors were considering the potential impact of a hung parliament in France following the unexpected advance of the left alliance in the election.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed flat at 516.43. /TISG

Read also: Singapore shares open lower on Monday—STI fell by 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore economy sees strong recovery with 4.1% YoY growth and 2.1% QoQ increase in Q3 2024

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started on a positive note on Monday after economic growth data—STI rose 0.2%

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose at Friday’s open—STI climbed 0.4%

October 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore economy sees strong recovery with 4.1% YoY growth and 2.1% QoQ increase in Q3 2024

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Max Maeder racks up 4th gold since Paris Olympics at Formula Kite Youth European Championships

October 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

Kanye West “defies” China’s censorship: He took the Chinese land by storm with an unstoppable performance

October 14, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started on a positive note on Monday after economic growth data—STI rose 0.2%

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.