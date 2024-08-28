;
SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Wednesday’s open—STI slipped by 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

August 28, 2024
SGX Singapore Exchange

SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks fell on Wednesday’s open, Aug 28, even though global markets saw gains overnight. The Straits Times Index (STI) slipped by 0.1%, down 1.65 points to 3,396.82 at 9:01 am, according to The Business Times.

In the broader market, 51 counters were in the red compared to 48 in the green after early trading saw 25.9 million securities change hands, valued at approximately S$25.2 million.

Thai Beverage was among the most actively traded stocks, which stood out with a 2.9% increase. The company’s shares rose by S$0.015 to S$0.535, with 11.5 million shares traded.

On the flip side, Keppel Infrastructure Trust experienced a 4.3% drop in its share price, falling from S$0.02 to S$0.445. This decline follows the closing of its private placement aimed at raising S$200 million, priced at S$0.438 per unit, with 456.6 million new units issued.

Genting Singapore’s shares dropped by 3.1%, or S$0.025, to S$0.79.

The banking sector showed mixed results at the start of trading. DBS edged down by 0.03%, losing S$0.01 to trade at S$35.89. OCBC followed suit, slipping 0.1%, or S$0.02, to S$14.45. Meanwhile, UOB gained slightly, rising 0.2%, or S$0.07, to S$31.10.

See also  Singapore stocks rose on Friday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

On Tuesday, Wall Street stocks ended higher as investors anticipated Nvidia’s earnings report later this week. Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%.

The S&P 500 closed at 5,625.8, while the Nasdaq ended at 17,754.82. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was nearly unchanged, closing at 41,250.5.

European markets also saw modest gains, buoyed by gains in the banking and travel sectors, though trading was cautious, with key economic data expected later in the week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.2% to 518.88 points. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks showed little movement on Tuesday—STI dipped 0.01%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Tuesday—STI gained 0.9%

December 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started December on a positive note on Monday—STI rose 0.7%

December 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

MAS: Singapore’s banking system resilient amid macro-financial challenges

December 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Celebrity

Park Shin Hye: Is she starring in the next new drama, “Chair Time”?

December 3, 2024 Lydia Koh
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Tuesday—STI gained 0.9%

December 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Politics

People’s Power Party to organise its first pre-election forum

December 3, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Rare Animal Sightings

Rare sambar deer herd spotted grazing in the night on Bukit Timah Expressway area

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.