SG Economy

Singapore shares saw only slight movement on Tuesday—STI slightly increased 0.01%

ByMary Alavanza

March 19, 2024
Singapore Exchange Limited in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Tuesday morning’s trading session wasn’t very exciting. Singapore shares only saw slight movement following the mixed performance in global markets.

The Business Times reported that The Straits Times Index (STI) saw a slight increase of 0.01% or 0.45 points, reaching 3,172.38 by 9:03 am local time. In the broader market, there were 65 gainers for every 35 losers, with 140.4 million securities changing hands, valued at S$56.1 million.

Seatrium took the spotlight as the most actively traded counter by volume, witnessing a decline of 2.5% or S$0.002 to S$0.079 following the transaction of 103.3 million securities.

Other notable movers included SMI Vantage, which surged by 6.5% or S$0.002 to S$0.033, and Singtel, registering a 1.2% or S$0.03 increase to S$2.52.

Banking stocks displayed a mixed performance in early trading. DBS remained nearly unchanged, increasing by 0.03% or S$0.01 to S$34.91, while OCBC dipped by 0.1% or S$0.01 to S$13.35. UOB traded flat at S$28.94.

On the global front, US indices experienced a boost on Monday amid investor excitement surrounding artificial intelligence ahead of Nvidia’s GTC 2024 conference, a yearly developer gathering.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, known for its tech-heavy composition, climbed by 0.8% to 16,103.45. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a modest gain of 0.2%, reaching 38,790.43, and the S&P 500 edged up by 0.6% to 5,149.42.

In Europe, stocks faced a slight downturn on Monday, with the telecommunications sector taking a hit.

Additionally, German bond yields experienced a marginal increase following the release of eurozone inflation data for February, which met expectations. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index dipped by 0.2% to 503.94. /TISG

