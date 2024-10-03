SINGAPORE: Singapore shares rose on Thursday’s open, Oct 3, following mixed results from global markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 0.2%, or 8.75 points, to reach 3,593.42 by 9:02 am, as reported by The Business Times.

In the broader market, 87 stocks gained while 37 fell, after around 65.9 million securities valued at S$76 million were traded.

Rex International, an oil exploration and production company, led the trading volume. Its shares rose 4.3%, or S$0.005, to S$0.121, with nine million shares traded. Other active stocks included RH PetroGas, which increased 2.4%, or S$0.004, to S$0.173, and Interra Resources, which gained 4.6%, or S$0.002, to S$0.046.

Banking stocks had a mixed start. UOB was up 0.1%, or S$0.02, at S$31.93, while DBS rose 0.2%, or S$0.08, to S$37.85. However, OCBC was down slightly by 0.1%, or S$0.01, to S$14.96.

US stocks ended higher on Wednesday, as investors kept an eye on tensions in the Middle East while also considering strong hiring figures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.1% higher at 42,196.52. The S&P 500 was flat at 5,709.54, while the Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1% to 17,925.12.

Meanwhile, in Europe, markets remained cautious. Shares in the region stayed flat as investors were wary of the risks from ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Still, energy stocks helped prevent losses as they rose in response to global tensions affecting oil prices. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed steady at 521.14, after little movement. /TISG

