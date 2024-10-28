SG Economy

Singapore shares opened on a positive note on Monday—STI rose by 0.1%

ByMary Alavanza

October 28, 2024
Singapore SGX Centre

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares opened on a positive note on Monday, Oct 28, following a weekend of mixed performances in overseas markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose by 0.1%, gaining 2.85 points to reach 3,596.26 by 9:03 am, The Business Times reports.

In the broader market, there were 63 gainers compared to 55 losers after 48.2 million securities valued at S$52 million were traded.

Real estate and entertainment firm KOP Ltd led the trading volume. Its shares rose by 27%, or S$0.01, reaching S$0.047, with 5.6 million shares traded.

Meanwhile, CapAllianz, an investment holding company, recorded a 50% drop, falling to S$0.001. Another active stock, e-commerce firm Y Ventures, remained flat at S$0.009.

Most banking stocks also opened trading on a positive note. DBS slightly gained 0.03%, or S$0.01, to S$39.16. OCBC rose by 0.2%, or S$0.03, to S$15.35, while UOB remained steady at S$32.49.

Wall Street closed on Friday with mixed results, as investors kept an eye on the upcoming US presidential election and awaited major earnings reports from tech companies like Apple and Meta.

See also  Singapore shares saw little movement on Tuesday—STI dipped by 0.02%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 0.6% to 42,114.40, while the S&P 500 edged down less than 0.1%, closing at 5,808.12. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite Index saw a 0.6% increase, closing at 18,518.61.

European stocks ended the week on a quieter note, largely due to weaker-than-expected earnings from carmakers. The pan-European Stoxx 600 dipped less than 0.1% to 518.81. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks retreated on Friday morning—STI dropped 0.2%

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore stocks retreated on Friday morning—STI dropped 0.2%

October 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose on Thursday’s open—STI gained 0.3%

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore’s inflation outlook: Only 4 in 10 believe prices will fall

October 24, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Sports

Netball: Singapore Vandas bounce back to Asian Championship glory, eyeing SEA Games crown

October 28, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Property

Property analysts: Upcoming Tampines Street 95 units price to start over S$1,600 psf

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore’s biomedical sector boosts manufacturing output in September

October 28, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia

China’s child trafficker who sold 17 children sentenced to death

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.