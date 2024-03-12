SINGAPORE: The Business Times reports that Singapore shares kicked off Tuesday on a positive note following a mixed overnight performance in global equities.

As of 9:01 am, the Straits Times Index (STI) rose 13.12 points or 0.4% to 3,151.54. The broader market looked promising, with gainers outnumbering losers 58 to 31, as 18 million securities valued at S$30.4 million changed hands.

Singtel took the lead among the actively traded counters, with a 0.84% gain, closing at S$2.40 after trading 5.8 million securities.

Conversely, Seatrium experienced a slight dip of 1.1%, ending at S$0.09, while Vividthree witnessed a significant surge of 11.11%, closing at S$0.028 amidst heavy trading volumes.

The local banking sector also saw positive movement, with DBS rising by 0.6% to S$33.80, UOB inching up 0.1% to S$28.30, and OCBC climbing 0.5% to S$13.23.

In the US, stocks closed relatively flat on Monday ahead of fresh consumer inflation data release. The Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved a gain of 0.1%, reaching 38,769.66.

However, the S&P 500 slipped by 0.1% to 5,117.94, while the Nasdaq experienced a 0.4% decline, closing at 16,019.27.

Meanwhile, European equities faced a downturn, particularly in the technology sector. The pan-European Stoxx 600 retreated from its recent all-time high, ending 0.4% lower at 501.49. /TISG

