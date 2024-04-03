SG Economy

Singapore shares dip at Wednesday’s open—STI dropped by 0.7%

ByMary Alavanza

April 3, 2024
SGX

SINGAPORE: Singapore shares dipped at Wednesday’s open, mirroring overnight declines on Wall Street. The decline was mainly influenced by the performance of Tesla and healthcare stocks.

The Business Times reports that the Straits Times Index (STI) dropped by 0.7%, or 23.52 points, to 3,224.2 by 9:01 a.m.

A glance across the broader market revealed more losers over gainers, with a ratio of 81 to 32, for 61.3 million securities valued at S$78.7 million, changing hands.

Among the most actively traded counters by volume was Singtel, which stumbled by 2.8% or S$0.07 to settle at S$2.47, with a turnover of 11.6 million shares.

Other notable players included Seatrium, maintaining stability at S$0.084 with 7.9 million shares transacted, and Beng Kuang Marine, which witnessed a decline of 1.7% or S$0.002 to S$0.117, with 5.6 million shares changing hands.

Banking stocks also experienced a downturn during early morning trade. DBS slipped by 0.6% or S$0.23 to S$35.97, UOB fell by 0.7% or S$0.21 to S$29.45, and OCBC shed 0.2% or S$0.02 to S$13.62.

See also  Dividend Ang Pows! — 5 Singapore stocks that pay you with reliable dividends

The gloomy sentiment stemmed from the performance of US stocks the previous day. Tesla, in particular, saw a notable decline of 4.9%, which significantly dragged down the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Healthcare shares also faltered, contributing to the broader market downturn.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated by 1% to 39,170.24. Similarly, the S&P 500 concluded 0.7% lower at 5,205.81, while the Nasdaq Composite suffered a 1% drop to 16,240.45.

Meanwhile, European stocks mirrored the downtrend, largely influenced by weaker performances in the healthcare sector. The continent-wide Stoxx 600 wrapped up Tuesday’s session with a 0.8% decrease, closing at 508.57 and slipping to a one-week low. /TISG

Read also: Singapore stocks had little change on Tuesday morning; STI relatively unchanged

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

SG Economy

Singapore economy sees strong recovery with 4.1% YoY growth and 2.1% QoQ increase in Q3 2024

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks started on a positive note on Monday after economic growth data—STI rose 0.2%

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose at Friday’s open—STI climbed 0.4%

October 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

“East-West line! Not rainproof!” — Passenger complains but gets schooled by Singaporeans on how the rain enters the train

October 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

“It has to be your life calling” — Grab CEO Anthony Tan reveals his top secret to success for entrepreneurs

October 14, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
SG Economy

Singapore economy sees strong recovery with 4.1% YoY growth and 2.1% QoQ increase in Q3 2024

October 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Sports

Max Maeder racks up 4th gold since Paris Olympics at Formula Kite Youth European Championships

October 14, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.