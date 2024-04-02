SINGAPORE: Singapore stocks had little change on Tuesday morning, mirroring the same performance in the US market.

The Business Times reports that the Straits Times Index (STI) remained relatively unchanged, increasing merely 0.02 points to 3,234.91 as of 9:01 am.

In the broader market, more stocks declined than advanced stocks, with 58 companies losing ground compared to 57 gaining, while a total of 80.6 million securities valued at S$39.6 million exchanged hands.

Seatrium stood as the most actively traded stock by volume, witnessing a modest rise of S$0.001 or 1.2% to S$0.088, with a trading volume of 13.6 million securities.

Other stocks that attracted considerable trading activity included VCPlus, which experienced a decline of S$0.001 or 33.3% to S$0.002 after four million securities changed hands, and Thomson Medical, which saw an increase of S$0.001 or 1.8% to S$0.056 with 3.2 million securities traded.

Early trading saw mixed performances among the local banking giants. DBS declined by S$0.05 or 0.1% to S$35.86, while OCBC increased by S$0.01 or 0.1% to S$13.57. UOB experienced a slight uptick of S$0.10 or 0.3% to S$29.54.

In the US, equity markets predominantly witnessed a downward trend at Monday’s close, influenced by a blend of robust US manufacturing data and inflation concerns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated by 0.6% to 39,566.85, while the broader S&P 500 declined by 0.2% to 5,243.77. On the other hand, the tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to eke out a modest gain, rising by 0.1% to conclude at 16,396.83.

On the other hand, European markets remained closed on Monday due to the observance of Easter. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos