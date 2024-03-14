SG Economy

Singapore shares climbed on Thursday; STI edged up by 0.3%

ByMary Alavanza

March 14, 2024
SINGAPORE: Singapore shares climbed on Thursday morning despite a mixed global market closure the previous night, The Business Times reports.

By 9:01 am, the Straits Times Index (STI) edged up by 8.96 points or 0.3% to reach 3,169.68. In the broader market, gainers outpaced losers, with 56 companies gaining against 44 declining ones. Trading activity saw 44.3 million securities worth S$67.8 million changing hands.

Seatrium was the most actively traded stock by volume, witnessing a 1.1% climb to S$0.095 after 16.4 million securities exchanged hands. Other notable movers included Singtel, which saw a decline of S$0.04 or 1.6% to S$2.44, and Oceanus, maintaining a flat trade at S$0.008.

Banking stocks showed early morning gains, with DBS rising by S$0.36 or 1.1% to S$34.29. OCBC saw an increase of S$0.05 or 0.4% to S$13.28, while UOB edged up by S$0.14 or 0.5% to S$28.74.

Contrary to Singapore’s performance, Wall Street experienced a mostly downward trend on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 dipped by 0.2% to 5,165.3, while the Nasdaq Composite Index, dominated by tech stocks, declined by 0.5% to 16,177.77. However, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a modest gain of 0.1%, closing at 39,043.32.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the Stoxx 600 reached a fresh record peak on Wednesday, buoyed by positive corporate updates in the retail and utilities sectors, ending the day 0.2% higher at 507.33. /TISG

